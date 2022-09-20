ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ei1D_0i3Q96Ai00

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after a pursuit in Plymouth County.

According to a release, a Le Mars Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle at Hawkeye Avenue and 18th Street Southwest for a traffic violation around 8:41 p.m. Monday. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens leading to a pursuit heading north on Highway 75 before eventually coming to a stop near Sheldon, Iowa, police said.

Officers from the Sheldon Police Department deployed stop sticks south of Sheldon causing the tires on the suspect vehicle to deflate and the suspects were taken into custody.

After further investigation, it was determined the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen the day before in Colorado.

Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman

The driver was identified as Esteban Valdiva-Nunez, 40, of New Mexico, and placed under arrest for felony eluding, first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, provide false identification information to law enforcement, no valid driver’s license, speeding and fail to obey traffic control device.

The passenger of the vehicle, Cynthia Estrada, 33, of Mexico, was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Plymouth County Jail without incident.

The LMPD was assisted by the Orange City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon Police Department and O’Brien County Sheriffs Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
siouxcountyradio.com

Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest

A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
DENISON, IA
kscj.com

CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City

Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sheldon, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Sheldon, IA
Crime & Safety
Plymouth County, IA
Crime & Safety
Le Mars, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Sioux City, IA
County
Plymouth County, IA
City
Plymouth, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man

Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
MERNA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#City Police
nwestiowa.com

Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris

HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. David Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
SIOUX CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin

The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
LAKE CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Man Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. According to the US Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Clinton Kreykes pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Kreykes was previously convicted of a felony offense, Burglary–3rd degree, and was a methamphetamine user. Both prohibit a person from legally possessing a gun.
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy