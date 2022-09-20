ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed Free Online

Cast: George Lucas Linda Ellerbee Joan Breton Connelly Peter Jackson Camille Paglia. Film-makers and academics discuss the use of mythology in Star Wars and the impact of the films on society. Is Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed is not on Netflix. But...
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
epicstream.com

Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime

Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
The Guardian

Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films

Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Reveals Teen Aegon II With Awesome Doctor Who Connection

There are set to be big changes in House of the Dragon Episode 6 as we're set for a major time leap that will take us a full decade after the fifth episode's disastrous royal wedding. That means new actors will be taking over the roles of some main characters including the children of King Viserys I Targaryen. The preview has finally revealed Prince Aegon II Targaryen as a teenager but the real surprise is the young actor's connection to Doctor Who!
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Love's Christmas Journey Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Love's Christmas Journey right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Natalie Hall JoBeth Williams Greg Vaughan Dylan Bruce Ernest Borgnine. Geners: TV Movie Romance. Director: David S. Cass Sr. Release Date: Nov 05, 2011. About. While still mourning the loss...
