A Tucson man was indicted earlier this month for allegedly smuggling undocumented migrants and threatening to kill a Border Patrol agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza, 31, on Sept. 8, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. The indictment alleges that Ibarra-Barraza on March 16 attempted to transport four undocumented migrants from Guatemala in his pickup truck near Amado.

Upon encountering law enforcement, Ibarra-Barraza stopped his pickup truck, allowed the passengers to exit, and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the criminal complaint. Soon after, he crashed his truck in a single-vehicle rollover accident and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the complaint says.

While at the hospital, Ibarra-Barraza allegedly verbally confronted a Border Patrol agent and threatened to kill them after his release from the hospital, according to the indictment.

The grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Ibarra-Barraza for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit, four counts of transportation of an illegal alien for profit, and one count of threats to murder an employee of the United States, according to the indictment.

Each charge in the indictment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The Border Patrol conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Walters in Tucson is handling the prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man charged with threatening to kill Border Patrol agent and smuggling migrants