MAYOR OF REALVILLE
2d ago
Proof that great parenting and getting your kids out of the public school systems can have a tremendous effect! Congrats!
KOCO
Judge who is among first Hispanic women to serve role in Oklahoma shares message to future leaders
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heather Mendoza Coyle is an Oklahoma native and a graduate of Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. She holds many titles. One of them is judge. "I'm proud to be Hispanic. I'm proud of the morals that my family taught me," Coyle...
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
KTUL
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
9/11 first responder fights for life after hit-and-run on same day decades later
A man who was a first responder in New York City on 9/11 is now fighting for his life after a hit and run accident in Nevada on the anniversary of the attacks.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
KOCO
Oklahoma tire shop raising money to help family in mourning after 14-year-old killed in crash
DIBBLE, Okla. — A community in mourning is stepping up to raise money for a Dibble family after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old trying to catch her dog on a highway. A small business is hosting a raffle to help with expenses for the teenager's family. The...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
‘Scriptures are clear’: Christian community addresses border crisis
As the nation’s border crisis continues to escalate, many in the Christian faith, which often emphasizes caring for those in need, are grappling with how to respond.
Comments / 27