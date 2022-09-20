ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 27

MAYOR OF REALVILLE
2d ago

Proof that great parenting and getting your kids out of the public school systems can have a tremendous effect! Congrats!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shania
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black College#College Student#Racism#Linus College#Kfor#The Atlanta Black Star#Occc
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy