During a press conference last weekend, it was announced that Youtube and social media star, Logan Paul, who worked a few matches in the WWE previously, will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. We’ve already discussed previously that yes, the Saudi shows are for the blood money, and yes, the WWE is more than willing to be a part of the Saudi government’s propaganda campaign to attempt to steer the country’s image away from its political and social injustices. Despite what you might hear at the press conferences or the next shareholder meeting, the deal with the Saudis is about the cash, not social progress in the country. As such, the government has offered to invest a few billion dollars into a variety of sports and entertainment acts. The WWE, pro golfers, boxers, and music acts are offered more money to go to Saudi Arabia than any promoter in the United States could realistically offer because the funding is through the country’s oil industry. These WWE Saudi shows are the most profitable venture of the year for the company, guaranteeing the organization even more money than Wrestlemania. Tiger Woods was reportedly offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $700-800 million to attempt to get him to sign onto the LIV league.

