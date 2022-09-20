Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
PWMania
Jade Cargill Responds to Cardi B as Miami Rap Star Trina Appears on AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trina made an appearance in one of the show’s backstage segments. On this week’s episode of Rampage, which will air this Friday night, she will make her debut as Diamante’s backup in the bout against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
PWMania
Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings
The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and...
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
PWMania
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Aliyah’s WWE Status, Reportedly Injured, Shotzi – Raquel Rodriguez
Aliyah is reportedly hurt, but she will be making her way back into the WWE ring very soon. Aliyah has not competed in a wrestling match since she and Raquel Rodriguez were defeated by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the September 12 episode of RAW to lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. On the episode of SmackDown from September 16, Bayley mentioned that Damage CTRL forced Aliyah to go on the shelf, but no further information about the injury was provided.
PWMania
Madison Rayne Names Penelope Ford as Potential Breakout Star in AEW’s Women’s Division
AEW’s Madison Rayne recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion talked about the state of the AEW women’s roster. She also named a potential breakout star in the division, which is Penelope Ford.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Comments on White Rabbit Rumors and Speculates It’s Bray Wyatt
WWE star Ronda Rousey recently addressed the White Rabbit mystery in WWE during one of her gaming live streams:. White Rabbit rumors: “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”
PWMania
Two WWE NXT Stars Expected to Be Pushed to the Main Roster Soon
It would appear that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are going to be called up to the main roster of WWE NXT in the very near future. The two stars are part of the Toxic Attraction faction, which also includes NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. In recent matches, Dolin...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Too Many Heels in Wrestling Worry About Internet Feedback
During this week’s episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt and Jon Alba took a retrospective look at the cage match that took place at WWE Unforgiven 2000 for the Tag Team Titles. In addition to that, Matt discussed a few topics related to the state of wrestling today.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. * SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match. * Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Riddick Moss and Solo Sikoa...
PWMania
The Women’s Division in WWE is in Better Hands with Triple H in Charge
It has been seven years since the start of the “women’s revolution” in WWE, all starting from the simple hashtag #GiveDivasAChance. Fans all over the world took to social media to express their desire for a better women’s division in the sports entertainment giant and made their feelings known every week.
PWMania
Speculation on CM Punk Not Returning to AEW, Possible Contract Buyout
Wade Keller gave a rundown of what happened at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on a recent episode of his audio show on PWTorch.com. Keller brought up the fact that CM Punk’s name was left off the list when Ian Riccaboni was discussing the notable individuals who have previously held the ROH World Title. He did this while discussing the upcoming match for the title between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 9/26/22
Before this week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the September 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC. Full spoilers are listed below:. – Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean and...
PWMania
What Paul/Reigns Says About WWE
During a press conference last weekend, it was announced that Youtube and social media star, Logan Paul, who worked a few matches in the WWE previously, will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship on November 5th in Saudi Arabia. We’ve already discussed previously that yes, the Saudi shows are for the blood money, and yes, the WWE is more than willing to be a part of the Saudi government’s propaganda campaign to attempt to steer the country’s image away from its political and social injustices. Despite what you might hear at the press conferences or the next shareholder meeting, the deal with the Saudis is about the cash, not social progress in the country. As such, the government has offered to invest a few billion dollars into a variety of sports and entertainment acts. The WWE, pro golfers, boxers, and music acts are offered more money to go to Saudi Arabia than any promoter in the United States could realistically offer because the funding is through the country’s oil industry. These WWE Saudi shows are the most profitable venture of the year for the company, guaranteeing the organization even more money than Wrestlemania. Tiger Woods was reportedly offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $700-800 million to attempt to get him to sign onto the LIV league.
PWMania
Another Possible Clue for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Revealed?, Update on White Rabbit Teasers
WWE continues to tease the possible return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. As PWMania.com previously reported, the “White Rabbit” teasers began on SmackDown last week and continued at weekend live events and Monday’s RAW. Aside from the Jefferson Airplane song, WWE hid two QR codes in the episode, which led to a video of a white rabbit playing Hangman. You can read our report on an intriguing new Wyatt link to the teasers, as well as the full videos and details, by clicking here. You can also read a report on backstage talk about the teasers and Wyatt’s potential WWE return by clicking here.
PWMania
White Rabbit Merchandise Released by WWE (Photos)
New White Rabbit merchandise has been released by WWE. WWE Shop is now selling a new “Feed Your Head” t-shirt, as seen in the screenshots below, with the white rabbit with red eyes on the front. They’re also selling a new “You Did” t-shirt with the white rabbit and his Hangman game, which asks, “Who killed the world?”
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/20/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s taped episode of WWE NXT drew 688,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 5.49% decrease from last week’s live One Year Anniversary Celebration episode, which drew 728,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic...
PWMania
Tony Khan Discusses How Far Ahead He Plans Matches and ROH’s Status
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. “Well, I was thinking about that through the summer, about All Out, Grand Slam, and then building towards Full Gear. You have to be on your toes in this business and all sports because injuries happen, unexpected circumstances happen, and plans change. So we’ve been ready to make changes as things happen, as injuries happen. Right now the roster is very healthy, very strong, and it’s coming together for one of the best events we’ve ever put together. So you know, you always have to be ready, watching, having plans in place, but then keeping an eye on what’s happening. In this case, certainly, there were some unexpected circumstances in the run up to Grand Slam. We tried to make the best of it and I think we have because now Grand Slam tomorrow night is our single highest grossing TV event we’ve ever done for ticket sales. We’ve already set our record gate for TV for tomorrow, and now I think it’ll be great viewership all over America, all over the world.”
