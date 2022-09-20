RUSSELL, Pa. – Three goals in three minutes helped turn a 1-goal lead into a 4-goal lead, and Warren tacked on four more in an 8-0 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-1 Region 4) led 1-0 at halftime. Just under six minutes into the second half, Warren scored three goals in a span of three minutes, two within 35 seconds of each other, to break the game open. It was the Dragons’ fourth straight victory.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO