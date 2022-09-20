Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tennis Clinches Playoff Spot
WARREN, Pa. – A 3-2 Region 2 win over Mercyhurst Prep on Friday at Betts Park guaranteed Warren’s girls’ tennis team a second-place finish in the region and District 10 2A playoff spot. Team members, from left, in front, are Lily Seyler, Maddy McDunn, Ashley Plank, Hannah...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Sweeps Its Way to Region Road Win at Hickory
HICKORY, Pa. – Alexia Bowers had a big game with 13 kills and seven digs, and Warren picked up a Region 5 sweep at Hickory on Thursday. The Dragons also got strong games at the net from Carly Beers (seven kills, 10 digs), Kirsten Johnson (three kills, three blocks, and three aces), and Kylie Fehlman (six kills, two blocks) in the 25-16, 25-18, and 25-20.
Erie SeaWolves first Championship game moved to Saturday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie SeaWolves have made it to the 2022 Eastern League Championship Series. The first game of that series now is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. That’s this Saturday. It will be a home game at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie). Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the game is […]
d9and10sports.com
D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nationally ranked Slippery Rock headlines College Game of the Week
Slippery Rock's offense is averaging over 40 points per game during their undefeated start to the season.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Girls Battle to Draw With Seneca
RUSSELL, Pa. – One hundred minutes weren’t enough as Region 3 contenders Eisenhower and Seneca battled to a 0-0 draw. “I think we played probably to about 90 percent of our capability,” said Eisenhower coach Alex Johnson. “We played a good, hard game but we didn’t do well at communicating early on.”
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL Recognizes Meddock for Service
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The players and coaches have come and gone through the years, but one thing has remained constant in the Warren County Youth Football League. The man in the striped shirt. Marty Meddock has been a part of the WCYFL since its inception, ensuring rules and safety...
wtae.com
A Western Pennsylvania high school football player is the top rusher in the state
OIL CITY, Pa. — Ninety miles north of Pittsburgh, there’s a junior running back who's quickly turning heads as the top rusher in the state. He’s also nearly leading the nation in the same category. Oil City running back Ethen Knox ran for more than 400 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourdailylocal.com
Rex’s Hat Trick Powers Warren Offense in Win at Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – Three goals in three minutes helped turn a 1-goal lead into a 4-goal lead, and Warren tacked on four more in an 8-0 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. The Dragons (5-3 overall, 5-1 Region 4) led 1-0 at halftime. Just under six minutes into the second half, Warren scored three goals in a span of three minutes, two within 35 seconds of each other, to break the game open. It was the Dragons’ fourth straight victory.
yourdailylocal.com
Bowling Scores Week of Sept. 20
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Jim Swearingen narrowly missed a 600 series in Daybreakers play, while Kellie Johnson went over 500 in Ladies Church League at Valley Bowling Center. DAYBREAKERS: Bob Marasco 222-180-553; Jim Swearingen 200-215-587 LADIES CHURCH LEAGUE: Ginny Barrett 167-454; Kellie Johnson 181-518.
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Seawolves are One Win Away from Making Local Baseball History
Tonight is a big night for the Erie Seawolves, it's game 2 of the divisional series. After coming off a 9 to 3 win Tuesday night, the Erie Seawolves are now one win away from making local baseball history. If they can win one of these next two games, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Allegheny College president resigns, interim president named
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link. Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20. “It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across […]
Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90
A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
Search continues for Meadville woman missing over two months
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues as her parents are not giving up hope to bring her home. We spoke with Candice Caffas’ mother, and she remains determined to find her daughter no matter how long it takes. The 34-year-old with special needs has been missing for over two months. Law enforcement and […]
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street
(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
Comments / 0