Officials reminding to register to vote ahead of November election

By Andy Fales
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — It’s National Voter Registration Day, and volunteers and organizations all over the country and here in Iowa are making sure everyone is ready to cast a ballot.

In Iowa, October 19 is the first day of absentee voting while the general Election Day is on November 8.

It’s now just 49 days from the November election and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has the steps Iowans can take to prepare.

“Have a voting plan and what your plan might include that, as I said, check your voter registration which decide how you want to vote whether it’s in person or absentee. Make sure your polling site is and all the information is at voterready.iowa.gov or you can call your County Auditor,” said Pate.

You can get more information on how to register to vote in Iowa , Nebraska , and South Dakota here.

KCAU 9 contributed to this report.

KIMT

Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Auditors group battles election misinformation

(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
IOWA STATE
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Will Iowa C02 Pipelines become a reality?

The proposed C02 Pipeline across 29 of Iowa's 99 counties may not happen without a fight. The Iowa Utilities Board held its final meeting regarding the proposed construction of the C02 pipeline. There have been dozens of meetings held in counties across the state. The virtual online seminar on September 21, 2022, allowed more citizens to participate, voice their opinions, and become knowledgeable.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowans sound off on proposed carbon capture pipeline

The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Five things not to do when running for office

U.S. Senate nominee Mike Franken faced every candidate's nightmare on September 19 when the Republican-funded website Iowa Field Report published allegations that the Democrat kissed his former campaign manager Kimberley Strope-Boggus without consent. The Des Moines Police Department's incident report, dated April 12, described the events that led to Strope-Boggus'...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride

WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa state duck calling contest delights the ears

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) — There was no doubting where you were when you entered the Amana Events Center. The state duck calling championships, long held in Burlington, took place in the Amana Events Center, KCRG reports. “It’s a musical instrument you can control with your mouth.”. JJ Moses...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa

A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
IOWA STATE
