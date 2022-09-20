ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland City Hall shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyFFO_0i3Q8LMZ00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two people were shot outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon, an Oakland city official confirmed to KRON4 and one of them has died, according to a tweet from Oakland PD . The second victim was transported to the hospital and is undergoing surgery.

The incident took place while a city council meeting was happening in the building.

Gunshots were heard outside the building at about 2:15 p.m. The city official confirmed that two people were shot at Frank Ogawa Plaza. OPD confirmed the shooting on Twitter .

The shooters fled the scene. No arrests have been made, OPD said.

OPD said the victim who died is from Oakland and the other is from Berkeley. Both are men in their 20s.

City Hall is now secure but taped off. The meeting paused after the shooting but since resumed.

The incident marked the 4th homicide in Oakland in less than 24 hours. The shootings occurred within 24 hours of Oakland PD tweeting about no lives being lost to violence in the city last week.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

1 dead after daylight shooting in Oakland involving Brink’s truck

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 4400 block of International Boulevard where three people were shot. The shooting involved a Brink’s truck, the company confirmed to KRON4 in an email. […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Deadly Shooting Tied to Attempted Robbery of Brinks Armored Truck in Oakland: Police

One person is dead and at least two others are injured following a shooting tied to an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck in Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, according to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Carjacking reported in SF’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two suspects stole someone’s car at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Thursday night, police said. The carjacking was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of San Jose Avenue, where the pair brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his vehicle, according to police. The victim complied […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four

OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland shootings this week leave 4 dead, including 2 Muslim men

OAKLAND (BCN) — In a span of less than 24 hours Monday and Tuesday in Oakland, shootings claimed four lives, including two Muslim men, police said. The killings this year in Oakland now total 93. The latest homicide occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near 14th Street and Broadway in the city’s downtown near City […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland City Hall#Shooting#City Council#Violent Crime#Opd#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
KRON4 News

Fire reported in SF’s Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A fire has been reported in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The tweet was sent at 5:37 a.m. The one-alarm fire is reportedly at 47 Rey Street, which is a house. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest suspect after Upper Haight burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries at construction sites, along with an accomplice, according to a press release. “Since July 2022 San Francisco Police Department investigators assigned to the Burglary Unit had been investigating a series of residential construction site burglaries that involved a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon

SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bayview shooting injures 2, reroutes Muni buses, rail

San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy