Three Arrested After Colorado Girl Fatally Shot While Filming TikTok Dance Video
Aaliyah Salazar and two friends were filming a TikTok video when one of them allegedly began playing with a gun that her reported 21-year-old boyfriend had given her. Salazar was shot and died. A teenage girl was shot and killed while filming a TikTok dance video with two friends earlier...
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
Horror as boy, 5, dies after being left in sweltering car outside his school ‘by staff member who he’s related to’
A BOY has died after being left in a sweltering car outside a school as temperatures pushed nearly 40C. The five-year-old was found unresponsive outside the Texas school but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The tragedy occurred outside the Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the Rio Grande Valley community...
Man, Sentenced as 15-Year-Old, Freed From Jail 41 Years Later: 'I Made It'
Anthony Davis, of South Florida, was given a life sentenced in 1982 for armed robberies.
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
Cop Slaps Paraplegic Man In Custody, Leaving Him On Floor Without Wheelchair [Video]
An Oregon deputy was caught on video slapping a paraplegic activist, leaving him half naked on the cell floor without access to a wheelchair and his catheter while in custody at Jackson County jail, reports said. The paraplegic man identified as John Lee Malaer is now suing the deputy, the...
Mother Charged with Pocketing Government Benefits of 14-Year-Old Autistic Daughter Who Was Shot in the Head and Dumped in a Livestock Trough
Cadence Langley was just 14 years old when someone shot her in the back of the head and dumped her body in a livestock watering box in a rural part of Safford, Arizona in October 2020. Late last month, her mother Amber Langley, 38, was arrested on fraud charges for...
Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say
A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said. Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and Robert Adams, 28, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.
Man Accused Of Kidnapping Ex In Murder-Suicide Plot Questions His Kids On The Stand
Relatives of a Florida man accused of kidnapping, raping and nearly killing his ex-wife as part of a murder-suicide plot continue to testify about the harrowing ordeal. Trevor Summers, 45, began representing himself in court on the second day of his trial and continued to do so on Thursday, after cross-examining both his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, and one of his children about his alleged crimes in March 2017.
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison
A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game
Featured video is from WCCO 4 News at 10, before police released information. RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short...
Man Stabs, Tries To Behead Acquaintance Inside Florida Convenience Store
A man was nabbed Monday after stabbing an acquaintance with a pair of scissors and trying to behead him using knives while they were inside a Florida convenience store. Deputies arrived at Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda to find the victim with 40 stab wounds to his body, Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Wednesday.
Teacher's Home Firebombed in Targeted Attack, Police Say
Residents in her Georgia neighborhood said they heard loud explosions before seeing the fire.
Sherri Papini, 40, sentenced to 18 months in jail after California mom faked own kidnapping to be with ex James Reyes
THE CALIFORNIA mom who faked her own kidnapping so she could spend time with her secret ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 40, pled guilty in April to mail fraud and making false statements after sparking a frantic search when she supposedly went missing on November 2, 2016.
