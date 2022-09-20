Read full article on original website
kswo.com
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
kswo.com
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on scene for several hours on Wednesday after a truck was found in a wooded area. According to officers on scene, the truck left 82nd Street near Bishop Road for an unknown reason and traveled several hundred yards before crashing in a wooded area. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Purcell Register
Truck stuck on railroad track
The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
Motorcyclist killed in alleged drunk driving crash
Officials say a motorcyclist has been killed in an accident with an alleged drunk driver.
Man arrested after 3-year-old Oklahoma boy dies
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Duncan man charged in 3-year-old’s death
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
kswo.com
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
kswo.com
Lake Lawtonka drowning victim has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was reportedly a passenger on a jet ski when he fell into the water and drowned. Lawton police said Jarris Willingham’s body was recovered by a dive team on Sunday around 11:30 am. They also confirmed that Willingham was not wearing a life jacket.
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. officials searching for two escaped inmates
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa County Sheriff’s office is searching for two men who escaped from the county jail. According to a release early Wednesday morning, Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, were discovered missing during a facility check around 12:30 Wednesday morning. McDonald was...
kswo.com
Two arrested on felony child neglect charges in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are in police custody on charges of child neglect. Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in connection with felony child neglect. Each is charged with 1 Count of Child Neglect. The Lawton Police Department started searching for...
kswo.com
New details in Apache’s 20 year old case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions. Now, police are trying to answer those questions. Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death,...
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
kswo.com
Interview: Boomer Detachment 1288 Representatives Discuss The 2022 Devil Dog Run
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 29th Annual Devil Dog Run is happening next week in Elgin. 7News spoke with David Hull, the Commandant of the Boomer Detachment 1288, and Marci Houlahan, the Adjutant Paymaster, about the event, why it’s so important, and what activities will be on site. The...
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
