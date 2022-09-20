Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
WMTW
Weather At Your School: Crescent Park School
BETHEL, Maine — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with 3rd graders at Crescent Park School in Bethel. 57 students came in early to be apart of the morning broadcast and presented him and crew with thank you cookies. A lot of questions from the 3rd graders were about hurricanes especially...
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance
With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
After a Fire Destroyed Their Store, the Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Today
The fire was a complete and total loss. The Amish Community Market and Bakery was destroyed last January by a fire. It was a total loss and the owners, speaking to News Center Maine revealed they had no insurance for the building or the contents. But they sort of did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
WMTW
Ignition! Maine company successfully test-fires new rocket
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine is quickly establishing itself as a growing part of the space industry and there was another exciting step Thursday night in Brunswick. Maine-based bluShift Aerospace successfully completed a full-scale engine test of its MAREVL™ rocket engine, which is powered by a nontoxic, carbon-neutral biofuel. This was the first in a series of 20 or more engine tests planned over the next several months. The goal is to fine-tune the engine and get it up to flight-grade performance.
Escape the Stress in This Unplugged Outdoors Paradise in This Quaint Maine Town
If life has been a giant ball of stress and you're looking for an affordable escape, then I have the perfect bucket list destination for you. After spending five days in Maine, I successfully recharged my internal battery and was able to shed the stress. Just 276 miles North of the SouthCoast is a quaint little town called Rangeley where life moves a little slower and the air is much easier to breathe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Windy and chilly 48 hours
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Mainers Can Now Get Help Paying Their Water and Sewer Bills
A program through Maine Housing will help qualified residents with paying their water and sewer bills. It's been many years since I had to deal with this. Living in the country in Orrington, we deal with a well and septic. But I remember living in Brewer and dreading that expensive water/sewer bill. It can be costly to live with city water services. But now, the state has found a way to offer some relief.
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
wabi.tv
Amish Community Market in Unity reopening
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday. It was destroyed in a fire in January. They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding. According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their...
foxbangor.com
Maine’s first comfort dog
AUGUSTA– Maine’s newest first responder has four legs. Baxter is a five month old chocolate lab and is Maine’s first official comfort dog. He has a big job ahead of him. Baxter will be working at the state’s three emergency communication centers. ” It’s always comforting...
Comments / 1