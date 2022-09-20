ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, ME

WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
WMTW

Weather At Your School: Crescent Park School

BETHEL, Maine — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with 3rd graders at Crescent Park School in Bethel. 57 students came in early to be apart of the morning broadcast and presented him and crew with thank you cookies. A lot of questions from the 3rd graders were about hurricanes especially...
wabi.tv

DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
Z107.3

Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart

What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
mainepublic.org

With sky-high fuel prices, more Mainers are applying for heating assistance

With colder temperatures on the way, high fuel costs are pushing more Mainers to apply for heating assistance. Community action agencies have taken in a little more than 18,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) since mid-July, according to MaineHousing. That's almost triple the number of applications —...
Kool AM

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
WMTW

Ignition! Maine company successfully test-fires new rocket

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine is quickly establishing itself as a growing part of the space industry and there was another exciting step Thursday night in Brunswick. Maine-based bluShift Aerospace successfully completed a full-scale engine test of its MAREVL™ rocket engine, which is powered by a nontoxic, carbon-neutral biofuel. This was the first in a series of 20 or more engine tests planned over the next several months. The goal is to fine-tune the engine and get it up to flight-grade performance.
FUN 107

Escape the Stress in This Unplugged Outdoors Paradise in This Quaint Maine Town

If life has been a giant ball of stress and you're looking for an affordable escape, then I have the perfect bucket list destination for you. After spending five days in Maine, I successfully recharged my internal battery and was able to shed the stress. Just 276 miles North of the SouthCoast is a quaint little town called Rangeley where life moves a little slower and the air is much easier to breathe.
WMTW

Windy and chilly 48 hours

How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
92 Moose

Mainers Can Now Get Help Paying Their Water and Sewer Bills

A program through Maine Housing will help qualified residents with paying their water and sewer bills. It's been many years since I had to deal with this. Living in the country in Orrington, we deal with a well and septic. But I remember living in Brewer and dreading that expensive water/sewer bill. It can be costly to live with city water services. But now, the state has found a way to offer some relief.
95.9 WCYY

Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine

The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
NECN

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
wabi.tv

Amish Community Market in Unity reopening

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday. It was destroyed in a fire in January. They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding. According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their...
foxbangor.com

Maine’s first comfort dog

AUGUSTA– Maine’s newest first responder has four legs. Baxter is a five month old chocolate lab and is Maine’s first official comfort dog. He has a big job ahead of him. Baxter will be working at the state’s three emergency communication centers. ” It’s always comforting...
