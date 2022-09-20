Tigers claw into season with high goals for program

Coaching: Head coach Jason Senne (third season) (24-6-3 overall record) and assistant coach Eric Wogen (second season)

2021 recap: The Tigers went 12-4-2 overall. The team won the Mississippi 8 Conference title for the first time in program history beating Monticello 4-3 en route to a 7-0 record in the conference. Princeton advanced to the Section 6AA Championship match, losing a heartbreaker to Willmar, 4-3 in overtime. Program records were set by Cooper Nowak - 33 goals in a season (80 career), Beck Wogen - 11 Assists in a season (24 career), and Ben Halberg 23 career shutouts.

Key Returners: Princeton will return a handful of talent from last year. Leading the group of forwards for the squad will have seniors Graham Peterson and Timmy Donnay heading the charge. At the midfield, Payton Dokken, a senior, will be joined by Noah Feneis and Levi Senne as players that have varsity experience. On the back end, seniors in Preston Senne and Reese Strube look to limit score chances for the opposition.

What to watch for: Princeton graduated eight players from last year’s squad that played significant minutes for the team that advanced to the section final.

The team will look to the leadership of our key returning players and the development of underclassmen, said Senne.

“This will be a fun team to watch develop their chemistry throughout the season. We may take some lumps in the regular season, but will be ready to play our best soccer in October.”

The Tigers will continue with the program goals of winning the conference championship, getting to the section finals and the ultimate goal of a state appearance added Senne.

Schedule:

Aug. 25 L 0-1 vs. Delano at Delano High School

Aug. 31 W 3-0 vs. Zimmerman at Princeton High School

Sept. 8 vs. Becker at Becker High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Willmar at Willmar High School 2 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Princeton High School 5 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Chisago Lakes at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. PACT at PACT Charter School 3 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. St. Francis at Saint Francis High School 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Melrose at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cloquet High School 11 a.m.

Sept. 26 vs. North Branch at North Branch High School 5 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Big Lake at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Grand Rapids at Princeton High School 1 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Duluth Denfeld at Duluth Denfeld High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Spectrum at Princeton High School 7 p.m.