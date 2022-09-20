Princeton volleyball looks to find groove under familiar coach

Coaching: Head coach Mary Patnode (first year, returns to the team after coaching from 2010-2018 at same position)

2021 recap: Princeton battled to an 11-17 record last season and falling 3-0 to North Branch in the Section 7AAA Quarterfinals. The Tigers also lost seven seniors from the 2021 squad.

Key returners: Patnode’s return to the varsity team will feature an interesting mix of talent.

“Returners for the Varsity squad are seniors, Julia Slipy, Myranda Griesert, Caitlin Herrmann, Aleia Zahner and junior Gabbie Ruzek. Joining them this year are senior Ally Wempner, juniors Elly Southard and Danyca Waytashek, sophomores Sierra Christopher and Larkin Adickes,” said Patnode.

What to watch for: There will be an adjustment period for Princeton this season said Patnode. “We have a pretty new team this year, meaning the girls are not used to playing with each other. They definitely have the skills and now we just have to put all the pieces together,” she said.

“We are running a different defense to start the season to accommodate for a 5-1 offensive system with sophomore setter, Sierra Christopher. We are looking to Seniors Julia Slipy and Ally Wempner as our power on the outside with Larkin Adickes and Elly Southard ready to step in. Our starting middles will be senior Caitlin Herrmann and junior Marrisa Mellgren. Libero and DS will be shared with seniors Aleia Zahner, Briana Jordan and junior Danyca Watashek. On the right side we have junior Gabbie Ruzek starting. Myranda Griesert can play any position and will be very useful as a utility player,” added Patnode.

Schedule: Sept. 10, vs. Tournament at North Branch 9 a.m. North Branch High School

Sept. 13 vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Milaca at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Saint Francis at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Multiple Schools at Duluth East 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. North Branch at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. St. Cloud Apollo at Princeton High 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Anoka at Anoka High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Cloquet at Cloquet Middle School 7 p.m.