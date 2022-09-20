ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton volleyball looks to find groove under familiar coach

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

Coaching: Head coach Mary Patnode (first year, returns to the team after coaching from 2010-2018 at same position)

2021 recap: Princeton battled to an 11-17 record last season and falling 3-0 to North Branch in the Section 7AAA Quarterfinals. The Tigers also lost seven seniors from the 2021 squad.

Key returners: Patnode’s return to the varsity team will feature an interesting mix of talent.

“Returners for the Varsity squad are seniors, Julia Slipy, Myranda Griesert, Caitlin Herrmann, Aleia Zahner and junior Gabbie Ruzek. Joining them this year are senior Ally Wempner, juniors Elly Southard and Danyca Waytashek, sophomores Sierra Christopher and Larkin Adickes,” said Patnode.

What to watch for: There will be an adjustment period for Princeton this season said Patnode. “We have a pretty new team this year, meaning the girls are not used to playing with each other. They definitely have the skills and now we just have to put all the pieces together,” she said.

“We are running a different defense to start the season to accommodate for a 5-1 offensive system with sophomore setter, Sierra Christopher. We are looking to Seniors Julia Slipy and Ally Wempner as our power on the outside with Larkin Adickes and Elly Southard ready to step in. Our starting middles will be senior Caitlin Herrmann and junior Marrisa Mellgren. Libero and DS will be shared with seniors Aleia Zahner, Briana Jordan and junior Danyca Watashek. On the right side we have junior Gabbie Ruzek starting. Myranda Griesert can play any position and will be very useful as a utility player,” added Patnode.

Schedule: Sept. 10, vs. Tournament at North Branch 9 a.m. North Branch High School

Sept. 13 vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Milaca at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Saint Francis at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Multiple Schools at Duluth East 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. North Branch at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. St. Cloud Apollo at Princeton High 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Anoka at Anoka High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Princeton High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Cloquet at Cloquet Middle School 7 p.m.

Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
ROCHESTER, MN
