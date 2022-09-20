Tigers hope to rally behind new coaching

Coaching: Head coach Steve Borst (first season) assistant Tina Maki (first season)

2021 recap: Losing five seniors from the Princeton team that lost 6-1 to Blaine in the Section 7AA First Round, the Tigers will rely on some younger faces to fill in at the varsity level.

“There’s some pressure to replace the five seniors for a lot of the ninth and tenth graders coming in,” said Steven Borst.

Key returners: Helping ease the blow of replacing some of those key departures will be Amelia White, the returning No. 1 singles player from last season for the Tigers. Along with White, Violet Wyluda and Sloane Griesart look to factor in for Princeton singles. Emily Jernander also returns to the Tigers and will be a doubles specialist said Borst.

What to watch for: Opening with some tough matches to begin the season, if Princeton can continue to grow and compete for a top half finish in the Mississippi 8, said Borst.

“They been working hard in practice, we’ve had some tough matches early on, but they are already seeing that their competition can make them better as well. If we keep that up, we have a shot to compete towards the top of the Mississippi 8.”

Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs. Big Lake at Princeton High School HS tennis courts 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. North Branch at North Branch High School 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 Quad vs. Multiple Schools at Princeton High School HS tennis courts 9 a.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Saint Francis at Saint Francis High School 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Middle School 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Princeton High School HS tennis courts 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Becker at Becker High School 4 p.m.

Oct. 1 Quad vs. Multiple Schools at Princeton High School HS tennis courts 9 a.m.