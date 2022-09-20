ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

MLGW president leaving utility company, heading back to Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly five years of leading the nation’s largest three-service municipal utility, President JT Young says he’s leaving Memphis Light Gas and Water. Young says being around family is the motivation for stepping down. “Very, very difficult to leave the MLGW family. I really...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Here are resources to report blight in your Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it's homes that are a shell of their former selves, abandoned buildings, or overgrown lots, blight impacts much of Memphis in some way. "The definition of blight is very different, depending on who you ask,” Robert Knecht said. “For what we in the city primarily focus on is basically private property conditions, and then the other thing is illegal dumping and litter."
actionnews5.com

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young has resigned. MLGW says Young will be leaving Memphis to return to Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light. Young has been with MLGW since March 2018. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland...
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
localmemphis.com

MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
actionnews5.com

Memphis Lawmaker proposes bill to recall elected leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -“This organization has never failed.” Those words are from Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on Thursday. Her statement comes after Tennessee State Representative Mark White from Memphis announced plans earlier in the day to make it easier to recall elected leaders who aren’t getting the job done.
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday. Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. The offices similarly...
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
panolian.com

Code Office closes Dollar General, says unsafe for occupancy

The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area. Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays. The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn...
WREG

Employee steals over $290K in cars from rental company: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former car rental employee has been charged after he allegedly stole several vehicles from Enterprise last month. Police say between August 8th and August 18th, former Enterprise employee Cameron Sullivan, took seven vehicles off the property at the Memphis International Airport without consent from the company. Vehicles were taken from the […]
actionnews5.com

Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, according to the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA), which hosted the state’s first medical cannabis patient seminar on Monday. Hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center,...
