Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
MLGW president leaving utility company, heading back to Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly five years of leading the nation’s largest three-service municipal utility, President JT Young says he’s leaving Memphis Light Gas and Water. Young says being around family is the motivation for stepping down. “Very, very difficult to leave the MLGW family. I really...
MLGW president resigns, accepts new position with Florida utility company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President J.T. Young will resign his post as the company’s top executive on Oct. 14. Young is leaving Memphis to return to his native Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light, according to a release from MLGW. “J.T. has...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
actionnews5.com
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For a second week, the last one being August 22-26, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been closed, trying to address a backlog of applications for mainly license plates, car tags, and business licenses. The issues that have been ailing the office has prompted legislation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Here are resources to report blight in your Memphis neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it's homes that are a shell of their former selves, abandoned buildings, or overgrown lots, blight impacts much of Memphis in some way. "The definition of blight is very different, depending on who you ask,” Robert Knecht said. “For what we in the city primarily focus on is basically private property conditions, and then the other thing is illegal dumping and litter."
actionnews5.com
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young resigns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young has resigned. MLGW says Young will be leaving Memphis to return to Florida where he has accepted a position at Florida Power & Light. Young has been with MLGW since March 2018. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland...
Ford breaks ground at BlueOval City facility in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford Motor Company has broken ground at BlueOval City, the manufacturing site for the company’s new electric vehicles and advanced batteries. The Stanton, Tenn., facility will create approximately 6,000 jobs. The company plans to reach a 2 million electric vehicle annual run rate globally by...
Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
New committee to tackle violent crime may be coming to Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new committee is in the works in Shelby County, aiming to tackle violent crime. Commissioner Mick Wright, who sponsored the idea, said he wanted to take action in response to Eliza Fletcher’s murder and the shooting spree earlier this month. “Obviously, we have...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Lawmaker proposes bill to recall elected leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -“This organization has never failed.” Those words are from Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on Thursday. Her statement comes after Tennessee State Representative Mark White from Memphis announced plans earlier in the day to make it easier to recall elected leaders who aren’t getting the job done.
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday. Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. The offices similarly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
MLGW tells customers ‘go online’ amid closed offices, busy phone lines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid busy phone lines and closed offices, more customers are reporting their frustration with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s (MLGW) customer support. MLGW’s original slogan was “Public Service — Publicly Owned,” which many customers believe is ironic. John Fox is one...
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
panolian.com
Code Office closes Dollar General, says unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
shelbycountytn.gov
HARRIS ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES “OUR NEXT ERA” PLANNING COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Shelby County, TN – On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., the new “Our Next Era” planning committee will meet for the first time at the prominent Burch, Porter & Johnson law firm in Downtown Memphis. Modeled after Harris’ 2018 Transition Team, over. Additional Info...
actionnews5.com
Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area. Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays. The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn...
actionnews5.com
Employee shot in Collierville mass shooting files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Kroger
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Kroger employee who was shot last September when a gunman opened fire inside the grocery chain’s Collierville location has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the company alleging that gross negligence allowed the deadly mass shooting. Mariko Jenkins is suing Kroger Co. and...
Employee steals over $290K in cars from rental company: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former car rental employee has been charged after he allegedly stole several vehicles from Enterprise last month. Police say between August 8th and August 18th, former Enterprise employee Cameron Sullivan, took seven vehicles off the property at the Memphis International Airport without consent from the company. Vehicles were taken from the […]
actionnews5.com
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar exceeds expected attendance
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, according to the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA), which hosted the state’s first medical cannabis patient seminar on Monday. Hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center,...
Comments / 5