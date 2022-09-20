Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Reveals Series Finale Event Trailer
Attack on Titan has split its final season into three distinct parts when it comes to its anime adaptation, and the final episodes will see Studio MAPPA return next year to put a bow on the Scout Regiment's final battle. To help prepare fans for the end, the franchise is holding a special event this fall that will once again unite some of the biggest creative minds behind the series and potentially reveal new details when it comes to the Survey Corps' final ride.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
Upcoming anime: The most anticipated releases in Fall 2022 and beyond
These are the upcoming anime shows you should be watching this Fall
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
Polygon
Andor’s first three episodes solve Star Wars’ villain problem
In the run-up to Andor, the team behind the new Disney Plus series has hit one point particularly hard: This isn’t more of the Star Wars space opera. Instead, the show is the nitty gritty of a galaxy far, far away. In a world ravaged by the Force and...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
ComicBook
3000 Scoundrels Board Game Reveals Release Date
Unexpected Games has finally announced when its anticipated new game 3000 Scoundrels will hit stores and tabletops, and fans can get their hands on the new Wild West engine-building game on October 7th. 3000 Scoundrels allows players to customize their experience with over 3000 combinations of Scoundrels that you can hire towards your quest for victory, but you'll also need to successfully bluff your opponents and utilize your crew's special abilities in hopes that you can walk away with the win. 3000 Scoundrels retails for $49.95 and can be pre-ordered from the Asmodee online store right here, and you can find the official description below.
ComicBook
Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2
It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
ComicBook
Boruto's New Chapter Presents Team 7's New Strange Mission
Dragon Ball Super is currently on hiatus, with the Granolah The Survivor Arc's ending causing the Shonen series to go on hiatus as the creators behind the manga need time to work on the new arc. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues however, with the latest manga chapter arriving and presenting Team 7 with a strange new chapter in their lives, as Shikamaru attempts to break down then new mission's parameters and how it involves Konoha's two new unlikely residents.
ComicBook
Andor: Why Kenari May Be Important to Star Wars History
Star Wars: Andor has premiered on Disney+, and with it, we finally get Cassian Andor's true origin story. MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW: As it turns out, Cassian Andor was just an adopted name and cover story: Cassian began as "Kassa," a young indigenous boy who was part of a forest tribe on the Mid Rim world of Kenari. Cassian's story may not spend a lot of time set on Kenari, but the planet is definitely at the heart of the character's entire motivation for being who he is, and doing what he inevitably does.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Has Arrived on Crunchyroll
Jujutsu Kaisen as an anime series has mostly followed Yuji Itadori as he struggles with the demonic curse king residing in his own body, but his story is far from the only tragic scenario that played out in the Shonen franchise. Now, if you might have missed the prequel film that focused on the characters that came before Yuji and his friends, you can now stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll as Yuta Okkotsu's story unfolds.
