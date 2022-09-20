When The San Francisco 49ers announced that Trey Lance was to undergo surgery on a severely broken ankle with ligament damage, it put a damper on their still-young season. Sure, to some, the idea of putting Jimmy Garoppolo back under center was anything but a downgrade, as the veteran signal caller did lead the team to the NFC Championship game last year, but 2022 was supposed to be the year when fans finally got to see if Lance could be the guy moving forward. If it worked out, the Niners would be able to field the same passing game they’re known for with an incredibly dynamic rushing attack bolstered by Lance’s legs. And if not? Well, Jimmy G would still be there after restructuring his contract; that’s something, right?

