Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan dumps cold water on Trey Lance’s return
When The San Francisco 49ers announced that Trey Lance was to undergo surgery on a severely broken ankle with ligament damage, it put a damper on their still-young season. Sure, to some, the idea of putting Jimmy Garoppolo back under center was anything but a downgrade, as the veteran signal caller did lead the team to the NFC Championship game last year, but 2022 was supposed to be the year when fans finally got to see if Lance could be the guy moving forward. If it worked out, the Niners would be able to field the same passing game they’re known for with an incredibly dynamic rushing attack bolstered by Lance’s legs. And if not? Well, Jimmy G would still be there after restructuring his contract; that’s something, right?
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Jets coach Robert Saleh puts foot down on Zach Wilson’s job status after Joe Flacco’s heroic Week 2
No matter how great Joe Flacco plays or last-minute heroics he provides, Zach Wilson will replace him as the New York Jets starting quarterback when healthy. Jets coach Robert Saleh made that abundantly clear Wednesday. “Zach’s the future of the organization and we all know that,” Saleh said. “As soon...
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, and lot of that is due to their lack of production on offense. While they have all the skill to succeed, the offensive line has been abysmal early on in the year. Burrow has […] The post Joe Burrow drops 2-word response when asked about Bengals offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce reacts to getting ‘powerbombed’ by Derwin James in Chiefs-Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was denied a touchdown during Thursday night’s game against the LA Chargers when Derwin James delivered one of the tackles of the year. During a sitdown on his own New Heights Show podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end opened up on what went down on the play, giving James credit for an electric hit.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reacts to Jerry Jones stirring pot on Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There seemed to be a lot of concern for the Dallas Cowboys when reports came out that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott would require surgery on his injured thumb, being forced to miss several weeks. Backup Cooper Rush would be thrust into the action as the temporary QB1, and he led the Cowboys to a close […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reacts to Jerry Jones stirring pot on Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur gets real on Broncos Country pressing ‘panic button’ on Nathaniel Hackett
There was a lot of buzz surrounding new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett heading into the new season. After Denver’s lackluster start to the campaign, however, the hype has died down significantly. So much so, that are some who have been so quick to bring out the pitchforks on the 42-year-old shot-caller.
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
The best Bengals fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The 2022 NFL season may be young, but the Cincinnati Bengals are the early favorite for most disappointing team. After a last-second overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Bengals lost another heartbreaker at the last second against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Sitting at 0-2, Cincinnati needs to turn it around quickly in order to get back to the playoffs.
Steelers WR Chase Claypool gets real on his ‘confidence’ in Mitchell Trubisky through three games in 2022 season
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ woes on offense was the theme of their Week 3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns. As was the case in the Steelers’ Week 2 home defeat to the New England Patriots, the Mitchell Trubisky-led offense failed to get in a groove against the Browns. Trubisky anchored three scoring drives and overall, […] The post Steelers WR Chase Claypool gets real on his ‘confidence’ in Mitchell Trubisky through three games in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get mixed bag of wide receiver injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game
The Green Bay Packers have a lengthy injury report heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, four of his wide receivers popped up on the report, as Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb are all battling ailments.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
LeBron James can’t stop swooning over Browns’ Nick Chubb after masterclass vs. Steelers
LeBron James plays in Los Angeles with the Lakers, but is never shy about displaying his Ohio routes. The Ohio native shouted out Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on Thursday following Chubb’s outstanding effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. LeBron then gave a second shoutout to the Browns running back on […] The post LeBron James can’t stop swooning over Browns’ Nick Chubb after masterclass vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1
The clamor from Pittsburgh Steelers fans to let Kenny Pickett take the quarterback reins from Mitchell Trubisky should only get louder in the coming days following the team’s 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to shut down the notion of Pittsburgh making such […] The post Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ September excellence sets wild record not seen since 1970
Patrick Mahomes is the king of September. Thus far this season, he is 2-0 against the Cardinals and Chargers with 595 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Throughout Mahomes’ career, he has absolutely dominated the month of September. In September, he is best among any quarterback since the...
