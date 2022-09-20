VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.

