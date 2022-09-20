ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 7

This_Old_Grunt
2d ago

Does it take an "expert" to know why its a problem. Everybody in this country knows where its coming from, yet the government doesn't care. I'm sure if Hunter liked opiates as much as he liked crack... Joe would've shut it down.

Jacksonville, FL
Flagler County, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
Complex

Florida Police Seize Enough Fentanyl to Kill 1.5 Million Adults

Police in Jacksonville, Florida announced on Monday that they had confiscated enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to announce the drug bust alongside a photo of the drugs in question. “JSO Narcotics Unit seized 3 kilos of fentanyl, 1.26 kilos of...
Ron Desantis
fox35orlando.com

First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
fox35orlando.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Volusia County, health alert issued for residents as some may become ill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.
News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
News4Jax.com

Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics

Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
