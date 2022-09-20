Read full article on original website
This_Old_Grunt
2d ago
Does it take an "expert" to know why its a problem. Everybody in this country knows where its coming from, yet the government doesn't care. I'm sure if Hunter liked opiates as much as he liked crack... Joe would've shut it down.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Clay County mother describes struggles and impact of losing daughter to fentanyl overdose
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl, the deadly drug Clay County officials are busy trying to keep off the streets, has caused heartbreak for so many families across our area. STORY: Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan. On Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced several...
click orlando
Former inmates, lifelong addicts stay sober for 1st time thanks to SMART program at Flagler jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
WESH
Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
wild941.com
Florida Sheriff’s Office Seizes Enough Drugs To Could Kill 1.5 Million People
On Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that they had seized a massive amount of fentanyl during a recent drug bust. This amount of fentanyl is enough to kill 1.5 million people, making it one of the largest drug busts in recent history. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida drug bust seized enough fentanyl to ‘kill everyone within 18 counties’
Two men suspected of buying and selling "large quantities" of fentanyl were arrested after authorities in Clay County uncovered enough of the lethal drug to kill more than 4 million people.
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
Complex
Florida Police Seize Enough Fentanyl to Kill 1.5 Million Adults
Police in Jacksonville, Florida announced on Monday that they had confiscated enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to announce the drug bust alongside a photo of the drugs in question. “JSO Narcotics Unit seized 3 kilos of fentanyl, 1.26 kilos of...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox35orlando.com
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
News4Jax.com
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
Florida deputies said they found enough fentanyl to kill 169,000 people in Kennesaw man’s truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is behind bars in Florida after he was found asleep in his truck with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 170,000 people, deputies said. James Wilson Duke, 33, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he was found asleep in his truck behind a closed gas station in Palm Coast, Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'They are so desperate': After makeshift boats wash ashore in St. Johns County, social workers weigh in
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, two makeshift boats that washed up earlier this week onto two separate beaches are raising some questions. The watercraft appear to be from people attempting to make it to the U.S. from another country, possibly Cuba. The question is, why now?
fox35orlando.com
West Nile Virus confirmed in Volusia County, health alert issued for residents as some may become ill
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.
News4Jax.com
Man appointed by Gov. DeSantis to oversee election crimes and security dies of heart attack
Peter Antonacci, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the head of Florida’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security, has died of a heart attack. The office was created to investigate election crimes and voter fraud. Former Governor Rick Scott appointed Antonacci to lead the Broward County Supervisor of...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics
Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
Comments / 7