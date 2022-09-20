Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Armed robbers sought in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two armed robbers. According to investigators, two men walked into the Sunoco at Indian Street and Dixie Highway around 3:15 on Friday morning and demanded money from the clerk before leaving. One robber was...
treasurecoast.com
Stuart man arrested and charged after threatening tow truck driver with a gun
Stuart man arrested and charged after threatening tow truck driver with a gun. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A Stuart man was arrested and charged after threatening tow truck driver with a gun. No one likes to have their car towed for sure but this is over the top!. This is what...
cw34.com
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
cw34.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
cw34.com
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows St. Lucie County deputy shooting man who was running away
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Opens a Homicide Investigation into the Death of Alex Garland
Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 21, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has now begun a homicide investigation into the death of 27 year old Alex Garland. Garland was a resident of Okeechobee. He was found dead in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee by a boater on Sunday August 7. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division initially launched a death investigation. That investigation has now been upgraded to determine whether someone may have been involved in his death.
Man wrongly arrested for murder settles lawsuit against sheriff's office
A man who was wrongly arrested for murdering his mother has settled a lawsuit against the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Man arrested for stealing car with dogs inside
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with two dogs inside. According to Delray Beach police, a woman left her car running with her two dogs inside when she walked into a CVS on 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon around 3.
850wftl.com
School resource officer will be disciplined after firing his weapon in Martin County school
(MARTIN COUNTY, Florida)– New details have been released involving a school resource officer (SRO) discharging his service firearm in a Treasure Coast charter school. The incident occurred on Monday when the SRO attempted to dry fire his weapon before going to the range; however, one bullet remained in the chamber, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
cw34.com
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
