ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 7

Related
cw34.com

Armed robbers sought in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two armed robbers. According to investigators, two men walked into the Sunoco at Indian Street and Dixie Highway around 3:15 on Friday morning and demanded money from the clerk before leaving. One robber was...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Stuart, FL
Stuart, FL
Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Martin County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Opens a Homicide Investigation into the Death of Alex Garland

Okeechobee County - Wednesday September 21, 2022: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has now begun a homicide investigation into the death of 27 year old Alex Garland. Garland was a resident of Okeechobee. He was found dead in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee by a boater on Sunday August 7. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division initially launched a death investigation. That investigation has now been upgraded to determine whether someone may have been involved in his death.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for stealing car with dogs inside

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with two dogs inside. According to Delray Beach police, a woman left her car running with her two dogs inside when she walked into a CVS on 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon around 3.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

School resource officer will be disciplined after firing his weapon in Martin County school

(MARTIN COUNTY, Florida)– New details have been released involving a school resource officer (SRO) discharging his service firearm in a Treasure Coast charter school. The incident occurred on Monday when the SRO attempted to dry fire his weapon before going to the range; however, one bullet remained in the chamber, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy