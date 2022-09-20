Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
S&P 500 Circles New 2022 Lows Following Latest Fed Rate Hike: Is A Recession Inevitable?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY suffered more heavy losses this week in response to another aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike, and the S&P 500 index is approaching a retest of its 52-week low of 3,636 back in June as Friday's market close approaches. Investors are becoming increasingly...
US Stocks Poised For More Pain On Friday As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Plunge — Recession Worries Take Hold After Fed Rate Hike
The major U.S. index futures are sharply lower on Friday, signaling that stocks could fall for a fourth straight session in the aftermath of the Fed decision. The markets are staring at the possibility of ending the week with significant losses. Stocks fell yet again on Thursday, with the selling...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? As Ukraine Continues To 'Slay The Giant' With Palantir Software, CEO Alex Karp Says The Threat Of Nuclear War Is Real
In a rare address to the nation this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia. Now Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp is warning that the threat of nuclear war is real. What Happened: Putin on...
Rents Aren't Showing Signs Of Cooling Just Yet, But This Data Shows When They Might
Last week, mortgage rates increased alongside hotter-than-anticipated inflation data, surpassing 6% for the first time since late 2008. Next to high rates, the median American household would need to spend 44.5% of their income to make payments on a median-priced property in the U.S., according to data shared by Compound Capital Advisors CEO Charlie Bilello. This is the highest percentage on record dating back to 2006.
South Korean President Caught Calling US Lawmakers 'Idiots' On Hot Mic: 'Would Be So Humiliating For Biden If...'
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was caught cursing the U.S. lawmakers on a hot mic shortly after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. What Happened: Yoon, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, met President Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference.
Elon Musk, After Emerald Mine Twitter Spat, Says Father Errol Ran Out Of Money In The 90s
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said his father Errol ran out of money in the ’90s and was provided financial support by the entrepreneur and his brother. What Happened: Musk’s comments came on a Twitter thread that began with the Tesla CEO lambasting Berkley professor Robert Reich for asserting that the Musk family owned an emerald mine in Apartheid South Africa.
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?
With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
US Stock Futures Rise Following Wednesday's Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday after recording sharp losses on Wednesday. The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 200 points in the previous session after the US Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time and indicated that it will continue to hike well above the current level.
What's Going On With Tesla Shares
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $302.05 going into the close of Wednesday's trading session as the market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. The Fed also issued outlook on inflation, unemployment and economic growth. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised...
Slowdown? Walmart Goes Cautious On Its Hiring Plans Ahead Of This Holiday Season
Walmart Inc WMT looks to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season. Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers. The hiring will likely bolster its online business and...
Analysts Slash Accenture's Price Targets Over Softer Booking Potential, Guidance & Economic Weakness
Accenture plc ACN clocked 15% revenue growth in Q4. It launched additional buyback and boosted the dividend. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target on Accenture to $312 from $315 and kept a Market Perform. Though the company delivered another "solid" quarter and guided FY23 revenue growth, he...
