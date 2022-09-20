ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rodney Gallagher uses brain to lead Laurel Highlands

Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide receiver...
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny tops Central Catholic in low-scoring defensive battle

North Allegheny’s Andrew Gavlik rushed for 153 yards and quarterback Logan Kushner scored the game’s only touchdown on a fourth-quarter run to defeat Central Catholic, 7-3, Friday night in a defensive battle at West Mifflin. Gavlik piled up 89 yards on eight fourth-quarter carries, setting up Kushner for...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Taking chances pays off as Hempfield knocks off Penn-Trafford

When you’re a football team trying to turn its fortunes around, you have to take chances. Hempfield did that Friday night before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 5,000 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans defeated No. 1 and reigning Class 5A PIAA and WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford, 28-17, in the...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway holds off Plum’s big rally

Gateway appeared to have a comfortable halftime lead Friday in a Big East Conference clash with Plum at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. But the Mustangs didn’t flinch when facing the 21-point deficit at the break. Plum rallied throughout the second half, recovering a pair of squib kickoffs, blocking a...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm

First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport halts Mt. Pleasant’s winning streak

Freeport and Mt. Pleasant mirrored each other’s 3-1 records going into Friday night’s game. Freeport looked to rebound at home after losing to Armstrong last week. Mt. Pleasant wanted to stretch its winning streak to four. The Yellowjackets came away 24-6 winners. The Yellowjackets struck first when Gavin...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverview rallies from early deficit against Frazier

After Frazier mounted an impressive 86-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, Riverview responded by controlling the time of possession, running the football at will and scoring the final three touchdowns in an 18-6 road victory Friday night in a Class A Eastern Conference matchup. Riverview used a three-headed rushing...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New Kensington Salvation...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA

