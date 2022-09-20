Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rodney Gallagher uses brain to lead Laurel Highlands
Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide receiver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny tops Central Catholic in low-scoring defensive battle
North Allegheny’s Andrew Gavlik rushed for 153 yards and quarterback Logan Kushner scored the game’s only touchdown on a fourth-quarter run to defeat Central Catholic, 7-3, Friday night in a defensive battle at West Mifflin. Gavlik piled up 89 yards on eight fourth-quarter carries, setting up Kushner for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Taking chances pays off as Hempfield knocks off Penn-Trafford
When you’re a football team trying to turn its fortunes around, you have to take chances. Hempfield did that Friday night before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 5,000 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans defeated No. 1 and reigning Class 5A PIAA and WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford, 28-17, in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway holds off Plum’s big rally
Gateway appeared to have a comfortable halftime lead Friday in a Big East Conference clash with Plum at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. But the Mustangs didn’t flinch when facing the 21-point deficit at the break. Plum rallied throughout the second half, recovering a pair of squib kickoffs, blocking a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 22, 2022: Bethel Park boys knock off Thomas Jefferson
0 – Trevor Kovatch and Dylan Rathway each had two goals, and Brandon Yeschenko, Preston Rathway and Dylan Timko also scored to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8). Burrell 1, Trinity Christian 0 – Will Doutt scored the decisive goal and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm
First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport halts Mt. Pleasant’s winning streak
Freeport and Mt. Pleasant mirrored each other’s 3-1 records going into Friday night’s game. Freeport looked to rebound at home after losing to Armstrong last week. Mt. Pleasant wanted to stretch its winning streak to four. The Yellowjackets came away 24-6 winners. The Yellowjackets struck first when Gavin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview rallies from early deficit against Frazier
After Frazier mounted an impressive 86-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, Riverview responded by controlling the time of possession, running the football at will and scoring the final three touchdowns in an 18-6 road victory Friday night in a Class A Eastern Conference matchup. Riverview used a three-headed rushing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gesinski sisters connect to lead Mt. Pleasant girls soccer past Southmoreland
Sisters Riley and Morgan Gesinski couldn’t wait to play varsity soccer together so they could make an impact for fast-rising Mt. Pleasant. They are both good players individually, but they showed what they can do as a pair Wednesday night in an important road victory that kept Mt. Pleasant undefeated.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County jury rules against former West Mifflin football player in concussion case
All parties in a lawsuit filed in Allegheny County agreed that Shane Skillpa sustained a concussion at a West Mifflin Area School District football practice as a sophomore in 2009. They also agreed that in recent years he has shown symptoms of anxiety, forgetfulness, depression and headaches. The split among...
Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams
The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK Salvation Army to offer holiday assistance, coats. The New Kensington Salvation...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 23-25
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts takes to the high seas for a weekend production of the 1934 musical “Anything Goes,” featuring Cole Porter classics such as the title song and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. A multiple Tony Award-winner, the madcap romp tells...
paonlinecasino.com
PA Lottery Players Continue Winning, Connect On Two Massive $3 Million Jackpots In September
Life can change in an instant. And that holds true for the PA Lottery, where million-dollar jackpots can appear in a matter of moments. Evidence of that arrived again this month, with two lottery players from Pennsylvania claiming $3 million jackpots. One player took home the windfall thanks to the...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expert refutes concussion claims in suit against West Mifflin Area School District
The neuropsychologist who invented the widely used ImPACT test to help diagnose concussions testified on Wednesday that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man hurt on the high school football field 13 years ago are unrelated to that injury. Dr. Mark R. Lovell told a jury that he believes Shane...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
