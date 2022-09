A pair of late 3rd period goals scored by the Green Bay Gamblers paved the way to their 4-2 regular season opening victory over the Sioux City Musketeers. At the 16:43 mark of the third period in a game that was deadlocked 2-2, Green Bay forward, James Duerr broke away from the Sioux City defense and scored the game winning goal for the Gamblers.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO