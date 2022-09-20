Read full article on original website
Tetris-inspired bookshelf comes with individual modules that you can creatively assemble!
Meet the Tetris Bookcase, a piece of furniture that really needs no further elaboration! Designed to combine furniture and fun (or what I like calling fun-iture), the Tetris Bookcase comes with multiple brick-inspired modules that stack into a larger empty cabinet. Inspired by the iconic brick-stacking game, the bookcase’s individual modules fit snugly into a larger cabinet based on any orientation you want, or can even be used as independent shelves placed anywhere in your interior space. Who knew decorating your space could literally be a game?!
Brilliant earth-inspired timepiece comes with its own rotating globe that tells the time
With everything that’s happened over the past two years, the pandemics, the melting ice caps, heat waves, floods, and wars, it’s pretty understandable to feel a sense of disconnect with reality and a lack of harmony. Designed to remind you of how beautiful our planet is, and that it’s well worth protecting, the Blue Planet watch by CIGA Design quite literally puts the little blue marble we call home on your wrist. The watch’s stunning design features a micro-carved rotating globe right at its center, which spins 360° to tell time while acting as a pretty nifty aide-memoire of how mesmerizing Earth is.
Absolutely surreal Yoga and Wellness Retreat is designed to look like a dancing peacock
A retreat designed to look so beautiful, it’ll instantly melt your stress away. Designed by Thilina Liyanage, this Yoga & Wellness Retreat concept takes the shape of a peacock mid-dance, with its plumage spread out in a large fan, creating a shelter underneath. Liyanage’s style has heavily leaned on nature-inspired architecture, with the use of natural materials like wood and bamboo. The Yoga & Wellness Retreat is no different, with a design so instantly iconic, you’d recognize it from a mile away!
This Mount Fuji cutlery rest will have you thinking of Japan at every meal
You have the perfect spread for a fine lunch or dinner with your fine tableware and luxurious silverware. Your linens are clean and carefully pressed, and the scrumptious meal is proceeding perfectly. But then a moment comes when you or your guests have to put down their knives or forks. Maybe you just need a break, or maybe you need to switch to a spoon or other cutlery. Putting down this used cutlery, especially when they’ve been used on sauces or oils, could ruin the atmosphere or, at the very least, your tablecloth. That’s when you’d probably wish you had a way to keep that from happening, and this beautiful cutlery rest is such a solution that not only preserves your table but even adds elegance to your setting.
This Bluetooth projector tries to bring the metaverse to your room
Although the hype around the buzzword seems to have dialed down a bit, it’s hard to deny that the metaverse or something like it will eventually become our reality. The merging of the physical and the digital is something that will happen eventually, pending the development of hardware and people’s mindsets. Most of the rhetoric around the metaverse involves placing ourselves in the digital realm through avatars. It can, however, also involve placing digital assets into our physical spaces. That could become possible with holograms of the future, but until then, this stylish home projector system could bridge the gap by transporting some parts of the metaverse into your living room or bedroom.
Orbit PC mouse gives your upper body an exercise to avoid strain injuries
The computer mouse today may look a bit different compared to its first incarnation, but the fundamental design of this important input device hasn’t exactly changed over the decades. That, unfortunately, also means that the problems associated with this old design haven’t really disappeared either, especially those that cause physical injury over time. There has been a great deal of interest lately in redesigning the mouse to be more ergonomic, but not everyone agrees that changing the shape is enough. This design concept, for example, takes a very different approach to resolving the problem of repetitive strain injury or RSI, mostly by shifting the movement away from the arm and wrists and giving your upper body a workout instead.
This minimal wooden home was designed to focus on a majestic chestnut tree
Located in Vale Flor, Portugal, the Chestnut House is a minimal home designed by local architect João Mendes Ribeiro, centered around a chestnut tree. The glass walls of the home provide close-up views of the majestic tree, making it seem as if the tree is a part of the house. The home is clad in black-painted timber, and covered in plywood panels as well. It has also been lined with oriented strand board and cork panels for thermal insulation. The secular chestnut tree functioned as the motto for the development of the home.
Action camera for your pet comes with built-in clip that fixes onto any collar
Ever looked at your pet and wondered what they’re thinking? Although that just isn’t physically possible given current technology, you can, however, see what they’re seeing! The KIVI is a GoPro-inspired camera that’s designed to strap directly onto a pet collar, giving you the most glorious PoV of all time. Just plug it on your dog while playing fetch or at the beach, or onto your cat while you’re at work, and you can live the good life right from their perspective. Plus I like the idea of being able to see yourself the way your pet sees you!
Puppy-inspired speaker concept to help elderly communicate with loved ones
Depending on which part of the world you live in, elderly or senior citizens living on their own may either be an uncommon occurrence or a growing problem. If you live somewhere where the latter is becoming more prevalent, you may also see several products that are now trying to solve the problem of alienation and loneliness that comes from older people living alone. There are of course the usual gadgets like smartphones and tablets but there may be some limitations to those for the elderly.
This modern family recreation center in Ukraine is shaped like a mussel
Odessa-based architecture and interior design firm K&B Partners designed the ‘Shell House’. Led by Kovtun Yuri and Burakov Egor, the firm created this structure to function as a modern family recreation center, located near the sea in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine. The intriguing structure draws its inspiration from mussels – a common mollusk found in the local area.
Polaroid ventures into musical lanes with colorful Bluetooth speakers that make an impact
If you have been a photographer or love photography, chances are you have used or at least are familiar with the name Polaroid. After giving us colorful cameras to make photography impactful, Polaroid is venturing into the musical lanes with a series of four consumer-oriented speakers that are reminiscent of the company’s vibrant image.
This waste bin has a neat trick for segregation and has a surprising function
We’re often told to separate our trash so that biodegradable, recyclable, and other types of waste don’t mix. That’s easier said than done, of course, thanks to the different categories that trash falls under, plus almost all waste baskets and trash cans are just singular receptacles designed without segregation in mind. Because of these considerations, most people don’t develop that good habit, especially at home. This “Hole Box” design concept for a home or office trash bin tries to solve that problem not just with separate sections for different kinds of trash but also by making garbage segregation as easy as playing a shape puzzle game.
Air pollution particles incorporated in tableware collection for ecological awareness
While we all know that we are constantly surrounded by all kinds of pollutants (especially those living in metropolitan cities), it can sometimes be such an intangible thing. We sometimes need a visual reminder that we are continually inhaling smog, air pollutants, and other things that may be invisible. If you want to “see” all that, there is a new line of porcelain tableware that incorporates these air pollutants in its design and materials, although if you want to use it as you consume your food is questionable.
This gravity-defying wellness center in the Dolomites features a group of inverted micro-huts
Network of Architecture (NOA) has created a mindblowing extension of its Hotel Hubertus in South Tyrol. Inspired by reflections in water, the extension is a cantilevered wellness center that seems to defy gravity! Called Hub of Huts, or Heaven and Hell (popularly), the astounding structure is supported by massive tree-like columns and is highlighted by its mirrored design.
Natural energy-free air conditioner uses the cooling properties of terracotta to regulate temperatures
Working on a principle that’s about as old as mankind itself, the Nave Air Conditioning System uses terracotta’s evaporative cooling abilities to naturally regulate temperatures without requiring any electricity or complex electronics. It’s fairly sustainable, and has zero emissions, offering a nifty low-tech way to keep spaces cool in the summers.
