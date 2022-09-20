Read full article on original website
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
Interested In California's Road To Cannabis Legalization? Check Out 'Uprooted, The Weedmaps Documentary That Explains It All
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. What is it that we vote for when we vote to legalize cannabis?. For most, it's the notion that people of legal age can easily purchase affordable, safe-to-consume cannabis products. At least that was the idea that the majority of California voters thought they were voting for in 2016 with Proposition 64. What they ended up voting for turned out to be different.
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis
The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
Florida Lawsuit Around Marijuana & Guns Heats Up: DOJ Compares Cannabis Users To Domestic Abusers
The Department of Justice has struck yet again. As part of the ongoing Florida lawsuit on whether medical cannabis users should also have the right to own guns, got more comment recently when the DOJ claimed that MMJ users are inherently dangerous and therefore unfit to possess firearms, reported Marijuana Moment.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a Mission to Promote Financial Literacy Throughout Florida
Florida governor Ron DeSantis recently made a bold, and frankly, much needed addition to the Florida public school system curriculum by signing Senate Bill 1054, titled the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, which will require high school students to take a financial literacy course to receive a high school diploma starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
Moving Trends: The Top States Americans Are Relocating To
The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a change in how people moved throughout the country. Remote work made it possible for people to deviate from the norm of choosing a residence that was close to their place of employment. More than 80% of workers commuted an hour and a half or less...
