ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

New Williamsburg interim superintendent, besieged by controversy, gets state backing

KINGSTREE — A number of controversies have trailed Kelvin Wymbs, Williamsburg County’s new interim school superintendent. He has been accused by colleagues of unprofessional outbursts of anger. A sheriff’s deputy observed him threatening a school board member. Two of his former employees claim he pushed them out of their jobs and sued him.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?

Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown County, SC
Society
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
Georgetown, SC
Society
Georgetown, SC
Government
Georgetown County, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder

A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Andrews mayor: New police chief to be named shortly

ANDREWS — Mayor Frank McClary announced at the Sept. 22 Andrews Town Council meeting that a new police chief will be named in the coming days. McClary said four candidates for the job have been interviewed, and he is assessing the candidates individually with the recommendations of a panel of community members who interviewed them.
ANDREWS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Legislature#Us Congress#Volunteers#Charity#Micro#Petco#Republican Party#The Georgetown Co#Tanglewood
The Post and Courier

On the move: Grand Strand hires and promotions

MYRTLE BEACH — Local healthcare system Grand Strand Health has named Stacey Howard as its next Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to have Stacey join our Grand Strand Health leadership team,” said Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health. “Her vast experience and dedication to our mission will serve our health system and colleagues well as she focuses on growing our existing operations.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County to hold meeting on proposed 2,000-acre solar farm

GEORGETOWN — County officials have scheduled an Oct. 10 community meeting in Lambertown to discuss a proposed 2,061-acre solar farm. The Georgetown County Planning Department scheduled the community meeting to help address concerns about the solar farm project, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the county. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saints Delight Pentecostal Church, 8285 Saints Delight Road, Andrews.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

BCLS hosts therapy dog sessions

Local youngsters have a shot of hanging with Labrador retriever Scout on Sept. 28 (2-3 p.m.) and on Nov. 9 (2-3 p.m.) thanks to the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), which will be holding these events at the Moncks Corner branch at 1003 Highway 52. Scout — a trained therapy...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy