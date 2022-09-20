Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
New Williamsburg interim superintendent, besieged by controversy, gets state backing
KINGSTREE — A number of controversies have trailed Kelvin Wymbs, Williamsburg County’s new interim school superintendent. He has been accused by colleagues of unprofessional outbursts of anger. A sheriff’s deputy observed him threatening a school board member. Two of his former employees claim he pushed them out of their jobs and sued him.
The Post and Courier
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?
Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder
A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck
A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
The Post and Courier
Andrews mayor: New police chief to be named shortly
ANDREWS — Mayor Frank McClary announced at the Sept. 22 Andrews Town Council meeting that a new police chief will be named in the coming days. McClary said four candidates for the job have been interviewed, and he is assessing the candidates individually with the recommendations of a panel of community members who interviewed them.
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
On the move: Grand Strand hires and promotions
MYRTLE BEACH — Local healthcare system Grand Strand Health has named Stacey Howard as its next Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to have Stacey join our Grand Strand Health leadership team,” said Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health. “Her vast experience and dedication to our mission will serve our health system and colleagues well as she focuses on growing our existing operations.”
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
The Post and Courier
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County to hold meeting on proposed 2,000-acre solar farm
GEORGETOWN — County officials have scheduled an Oct. 10 community meeting in Lambertown to discuss a proposed 2,061-acre solar farm. The Georgetown County Planning Department scheduled the community meeting to help address concerns about the solar farm project, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the county. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saints Delight Pentecostal Church, 8285 Saints Delight Road, Andrews.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
The Post and Courier
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
The Post and Courier
BCLS hosts therapy dog sessions
Local youngsters have a shot of hanging with Labrador retriever Scout on Sept. 28 (2-3 p.m.) and on Nov. 9 (2-3 p.m.) thanks to the Berkeley County Library System (BCLS), which will be holding these events at the Moncks Corner branch at 1003 Highway 52. Scout — a trained therapy...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
myhorrynews.com
Longtime Myrtle Beach motel owners upset about city's approach to buying property
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. “I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
Comments / 0