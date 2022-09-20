Read full article on original website
Vendor fair planned to support mission of Moores Rescue Ranch
Moores Rescue Ranch has a mission to rescue handicapped and/or abused dogs and cats and provide a safe haven for them. We have rescued three so far and found fur ever homes for each. Once we have our permanent building up we will be reaching out to organizations that cater...
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
Community Counts: The “UIUC Talk Show” & “UIUC Free Food”
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that campus life is buzzing again at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, some students are finding less time to accomplish an important task throughout their day. Eating food. But whether it stems from financial or time restraints, one junior on campus has a solution. Juan David Campolargo, currently in his […]
Protecting your pets: pain signs to look out for
TUSCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re not feeling good, it can be easy to explain what’s wrong. But for animals, it’s a little different and more challenging. Dr. Sally Foote, a veterinarian in Tuscola, said a pet’s pain can often go unnoticed until it becomes severe. Little things like not wanting to play with a […]
