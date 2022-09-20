Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO