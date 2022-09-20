Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
Julio Jones (knee) DNP in Buccaneers' Wednesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Jones' missed practice is a concerning start to the week after the veteran was inactive during Tampa Bay's divisional victory. Expect Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman to log more snaps against a Green Bay Packers' pass defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings if Jones is ruled out again.
Week 3 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can We Keep Trusting the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) DNP on Friday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. After two missed practices, Watkins' Week Three availability versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is heading in the wrong direction. Expect Romeo Doubs to see more volume against a Buccaneers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game this season if Watkins is inactive.
Detroit's T.J. Hockenson (hip) questionable for Week 3's contest against Vikings
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Week Three's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson's status remains in the air after Detroit's tight end participated in three limited practices. In a potential matchup against a Vikings' defense rated 21st per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Hockenson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
Saints list Jamies Winston (back) as questionable on Week 3's injury report versus Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is questionable to play in Week Three's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Winston appears on track to play after he logged three limited practices with several back fractures. In a divisional matchup versus a Panthers' unit ranked fourth (12.0) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks per game this season, our models project Winston to score 15.3 FanDuel points.
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
Buffalo's Gabriel Davis (knee) questionable in Week 3
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Three's game against the Miami Dolphins. After three limited practices, Davis is expected to suit up against a Miami defense ranked 22nd (32.2) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game this season. Davis' current projection includes...
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 9/23/22
College football is back, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes three games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) ruled out Sunday for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Tennessee Titans. Renfrow is dealing with a concussion, and as a result, he has been ruled out for Week 3 versus Tennessee. Keelan Cole could be in store for more work as a result of Renfrow's absence, so too might Tyron Johnson.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
Miami's Brian Anderson batting second on Friday evening
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Anderson will man right field after JJ Bleday was moved to left, Jon Berti was shifted to second base, Charles Leblanc was shifted to first, and Lewin Diaz was given a breather. numberFire's models project Anderson...
Giants starting J.D. Davis at first base on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will man first base after David Villar was picked as San Francisco's designated hitter and Joc Pederson was benched. In a matchup against lefty Tommy Henry, our models project Davis to score 11.3...
Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. It's not expected to be a serious ailment, and nobody believes he's in true danger of missing Sunday afternoon's contest. Still, the questionable tag makes this something to monitor over the next 40-plus hours.
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 3
Week 2 offset everything we knew about the NFL. Boy, it's great to be back. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters.
