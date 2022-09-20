Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Burglars attempt to steal guns from Wichita pawnshop, settle for bicycles
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for three brazen burglars who tried to get away with a stash of runs. It happened on July 11 around 3 a.m. Surveillance video captured three men break through a glass window at the A-OK Pawn Shop near Central and West Street and head straight to the gun rack.
NewsCow
Cowley County Sheriff Weekend Activity Includes Multiple DUI Arrests
Cowley County Sheriff’s deputies made multiple DUI arrests over the weekend, according to their report. Around 3 a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to the 22000 block of 85th Rd for a disturbance. James Potter, 60, was arrested for DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, transporting an open container and failure to have an ignition interlock.
KWCH.com
Court document sheds light on timeline in 1-year-old’s suspected murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on a couple’s arrest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Police arrested the boy’s father, Kentrell Willingham and Willingham’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah in connection with the child’s death. Wichita police said on July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
Woman injured by her own car in west Wichita
A woman was injured when her own car rolled over her leg. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Street.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect
NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
KAKE TV
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheep found dead in bag on road
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Tonkawa man convicted of 15 burglary charges
NEWKIRK — A warrant with bond endorsed at $2,500 is issued for Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, by the Kay County District Court. Clement was convicted on 15 burglary charges and a conspiracy charge on Aug. 1. In that case he was arrested with two others by Tonkawa police...
11-year-old boy riding bicycle to school injured when hit by car on Central, police say
The boy’s bicycle landed several feet from the intersection and the car that hit him had part of its windshield shattered.
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is medically sedated 'so his brain can heal'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday say the fifth-grader is medically sedated so his brain can heal. At last update from Wichita police and Nathan Veith’s parents, he is critical but stable. His mother said Nathan suffered multiple facial and skull fractures in Tuesday morning’s accident, resulting in brain bleeding and swelling.
KAKE TV
Ark City parents say a school crosswalk long-neglected by the city nearly cost an 11-year-old his life
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just rushed right there to make sure that they were safe," said Ark City resident Jill Wineinger. Wineinger got a call Monday that's every parent's worst nightmare – a car hit her 11-year-old son on his way to school. "Total freak out, and...
classiccountry1070.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City man convicted in assault case
NEWKIRK — Rodney Ray Colwell, 61, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Colwell was charged on July 20, 2021 with the offenses plus a misdemeanor charge...
Comments / 1