Arkansas City, KS

Cowley County Sheriff Weekend Activity Includes Multiple DUI Arrests

Cowley County Sheriff’s deputies made multiple DUI arrests over the weekend, according to their report. Around 3 a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to the 22000 block of 85th Rd for a disturbance. James Potter, 60, was arrested for DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, transporting an open container and failure to have an ignition interlock.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
