Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston

HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle

The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland

A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
METRO adopts largest budget in agency history

The agency's capital improvements budget increased 106% from last year with funding for METRONext and new electric buses. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County adopted the largest budget in its history for FY 2022-23, totalling nearly $1.8 billion. The budget, approved by METRO during its Sept. 22...
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022

When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball

Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care opens new location in Kingwood

Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood Sept. 13, officials announced in a Sept. 9 news release. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care) Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood on Sept. 13, officials announced...
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars

HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Obagi Cosmeceuticals Relocates Corporate Headquarters from California to The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC is relocating its corporate headquarters from California to The Woodlands®, Texas, adding to the now 32 businesses that have relocated, moved and expanded into the award-winning community, contributing 522,028 square feet of new office space and 2,000 new residents since 2020.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
The Woodlands-based Zanti Cucina Italiana to launch River Oaks outpost in November

The eatery specializes in made-from-scratch Italian dishes while also offering a bar area with a mixology and wine program. (Courtesy Zanti Cucina Italiana) Zanti Cucina Italiana, an Italian restaurant the opened in The Woodlands in 2019, announced plans Sept. 23 to open a second location in early November at the River Oaks Shopping Center, 1958 W Gray St., Houston.
