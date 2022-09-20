Report: The Jazz are bringing in two centers — one on a two-way contract, another on a camp deal

Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) warms up before an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. The Jazz signed a training camp deal with Zeller. | David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are reportedly bringing a pair of new centers to training camp — one a veteran, the other a youngster.

Cody Zeller has agreed to a camp deal with the Jazz while Micah Potter is signing a two-way contract with the organization, The Athletic’s Tony Jones and Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Zeller was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team his first season.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before playing last year in Portland and becoming a free agent this offseason.

Zeller has career averages of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

Potter, meanwhile, is a 24-year-old center who went undrafted out of Wisconsin last season and spent much of last year with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce after being one of the final cuts in the Miami Heat’s training camp.

Potter averaged 14.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for Sioux Falls. At one point, he signed a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons and played in three games, averaging 10.3 minutes, 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in the short stint.

The Jazz have 17 guaranteed full contracts and need to cut that number to 15 by the beginning of the season. They had a two-way contract spot open after waiving Xavier Sneed last week.