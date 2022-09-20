Read full article on original website
Pac-12 recruiting update: Big win by Oregon Ducks, huge opportunity for Oregon State Beavers, fallout at ASU,
The Hotline is delighted to provide Pac-12 fans with a weekly dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. The following information, in his words, was provided to the Hotline on Sept. 22 …
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
Emerald Media
As Oregon looms over Washington State, so does their former coach
At an unprecedented time, Washington State made an unprecedented decision. On Oct. 18 of 2021, the school fired head coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate after going 5-6 over two seasons as head coach. He was in the second year of a five-year contract with the Cougars. Along with Rolovich, four other position coaches were also let go for similar reasons.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Drop Match To Ducks In Front Of Record Student Crowd
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Oregon in four sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20) in front of a record 1,989 students on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum. "I was stoked when I saw all the students come out," head coach Mark Barnard said. "It was...
saturdaytradition.com
George Kliavkoff, Pac-12 commissioner, reportedly urges UC Regents to block UCLA's move to B1G
UCLA and USC’s move to the B1G was something that made a lot of people, including Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff upset. In a report from Billy Witz with the New York Times, Kliavkoff laid out in a letter to UC Regents how he would be supportive of blocking UCLA’s move to the B1G.
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers
USC fans were fantasizing about what Jalen Hale could do in Lincoln Riley's offense. Now Alabama fans will get to see Hale up close. Hale, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver, committed to Alabama on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior took official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, ...
Newberg native crowned next year's Miss Rodeo Oregon
Newberg High School grad Kearsten Friedrich earned the title last month in Canby Newberg has a champion. Kearsten Friedrich, 25, a Newberg High School graduate who has lived most of her life in town, was crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Oregon last month in Canby. "When I got in the arena, I honestly did not think I was going to be crowned but was shocked and thrilled when I heard my name announced," Friedrich said in an email. She added that she believes she was selected because of her passion for the sport and drive to constantly learn and...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead
Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
KXL
Community College Offers Free Commercial Driver Training
(Salem, OR) — Chemeketa Community College is offering free Commercial Driving License training for 30 candidates over the next ten months. Oregon is experiencing a shortage of qualified CDL drivers, and the program was created to meet that demand. The free tuition, supplies, and ODOT skills testing will focus on under-represented communities. Classes are offered on a monthly basis.
