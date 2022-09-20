ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with manslaughter after Colbert County shooting

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Donquis Jamar Brewer, from Florence, was killed in a shooting in the eastern part of the county.

Franklin County Schools bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 students on board

34-year-old Marcus Reshard Andrews has been charged with manslaughter as well as shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument between the two men.

Andrews was taken to the Colbert County Jail and his bond was set at $60,000.

Comments / 5

Tiger Mama
3d ago

Over an argument between two guys. One guy dead and another one will be in prison or get the death penalty. 2 families destroyed. Over an argument. Smh.

Reply(1)
5
#Shooting#County Jail#Violent Crime
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

