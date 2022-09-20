Read full article on original website
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure.
CBS Austin
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan shuts down raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
AUSTIN — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats,...
Texan explains their experience with voting suppression in Lone Star State
In Texas, it's widely known it's not easy to vote. Recently, a Texan shared her experience with voter suppression in the Lone Star State in a viral TikTok. Caitlin Ford reminded others to check their voter registration after she was purged from the system. Ford said she registered to vote...
keranews.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. But total contributions to the so-called "Border Transportation Funding" fall well short of the more than $12 million price tag to transport migrants to New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
News Channel 25
When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics
At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
fox7austin.com
Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election
AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
fox7austin.com
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas
Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report
A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
Austin Chronicle
TribFest: Oil Terminal Protest Interrupts Buttigieg’s Q&A (But He Doesn’t Mind)
Near the end of the Texas Tribune Festival’s opening-night keynote with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a murmur rolled through the Paramount Theatre and heads craned to house left. From the balcony, a bright yellow banner unfurled that read “Please Pete, Stop S.P.O.T. No Fossil Fuel Exports.”
Houston Chronicle
He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
3 Pflugerville ISD students charged in fire at district facility
Three high school students face arson charges in connection with a fire that occurred earlier this month at PACE, according to the Pflugerville Independent School District.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
SWAT callout ends in Buda
Police did not say why they wanted the woman to come out but said she eventually did.
Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence
A bullet fired at a hospital pedestrian bridge in Austin highlights a rise in violence against health care workers.
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
