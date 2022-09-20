ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election

AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report

A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
