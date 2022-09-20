Read full article on original website
OBITUARY, Elizabeth Vega
Elizabeth Vega of Millbrook, NY passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 after a long fight with Cancer. Elizabeth was born to her loving parents in Mexico City on January 24, 1975. Elizabeth first met the love of her life Armando, whilst in High School at the age of 18. After a short stint apart, Armando returned to Mexico after 5 years and they reconnected and went on to marry July 1, 2000.They continued on in 2008 to make their home in Dutchess County and have a love for Millbrook and the community they have become so much a part of. While moving here in the winter, Elizabeth embraced the beauty in the changing of the seasons. Which makes Elizabeth’s passing peacefully on the first day of fall, truly beautiful and those close to her wish to find solace in.
Obituary, Charlotte Hay Wirick
Charlotte Hay Wirick, 91, passed away at her home in Wingdale, NY on Saturday, September 17, 2022. A resident of Wingdale for 30 years, Charlotte was born in Jordan, NY. on May 24, 1931 and was the daughter of Paul M. and Charlotte M. (Marshall) Hay. Previously of Hawthorne, NY...
Obituary, Jennifer Mayer
Jennifer Mayer, age 55, favorite daughter of Mike and Judy Mayer, originally from Pawling New York yet called Wilmington Delaware home for the past 30 years, lost the match of her life against lung cancer on September 19th, 2022. Not fair, not cool, not okay says everyone who knew and loved her, of which there were many. She is survived by the thousands of students she taught, coached, mentored, and encouraged to work harder and reach higher than they ever thought possible; her colleagues not all of whom liked her, but every single one respected and admired her, and her very good friends, colleagues, parents, and athletes who recognize her love and devotion to her craft whether it be calculus or volleyball was matched by none. She was a high school math teacher, athletic director, coach, tutor, mentor, advocate, and advisor, always rooting for the underdog, under-represented, and under-appreciated. A tough, obstinate, opinionated royal pain in the ass, Jennifer was actually a vulnerable, soft, kind and overwhelmingly generous soul who consistently gave her time, intellect, energy, and compassion to those who needed it most. If she loved you, she meant it. Forever the teacher, she donated her body to science so future physicans, scientists, and researchers can learn from what killed her. She will be sorely missed by her mother Judy Mayer (Pawling, NY), sisters Kathy Mayer (Newtown, CT), Deborah Mayer, Sandra Daw (Waxhaw, NC), and nine nieces and nephew, and most of all, the prettiest dog in the world, Maggie. Service held Sunday, Sept 25 11-1pm at Christiana High School, Newark Delaware. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Christiana High School Volleyball via check payable to Christiana High School mailed to Attn: Kelly Mahanna, Christiana High School Volleyball, 190 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or this link:
Obituary, Ruth M. Steeley
Ruth M. Steeley, 92, a resident of The Fountains in Millbrook, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The daughter of Frank Yasohachi Morita of Kumamoto, Japan and Frances Maria Brineck, of Austria, she was born in the Bronx on April 29, 1930. She was a graduate of the Walton High School class of 1948 and completed secretarial training at the Spencer School in 1949. She worked as a Telephone Operator with New York Telephone in the early 50’s before transitioning to an administrative role at a Madison Avenue advertising firm. She married Joseph Steeley in 1960.
Accessible, Inclusive Technology Resources Earn Dutchess County New National Recognition
Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Government has again been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. The County’s Office of Central and Information Services (OCIS) has received two 2022 Government Experience Awards from the Center for Digital Government (CDG)—ranking third place nationwide among county governments for its overall technology experience and receiving a Project Experience award for its Moving Dutchess Forward website, which outlines the County’s 25-year plan to improve transportation in Dutchess County.
