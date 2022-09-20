Jennifer Mayer, age 55, favorite daughter of Mike and Judy Mayer, originally from Pawling New York yet called Wilmington Delaware home for the past 30 years, lost the match of her life against lung cancer on September 19th, 2022. Not fair, not cool, not okay says everyone who knew and loved her, of which there were many. She is survived by the thousands of students she taught, coached, mentored, and encouraged to work harder and reach higher than they ever thought possible; her colleagues not all of whom liked her, but every single one respected and admired her, and her very good friends, colleagues, parents, and athletes who recognize her love and devotion to her craft whether it be calculus or volleyball was matched by none. She was a high school math teacher, athletic director, coach, tutor, mentor, advocate, and advisor, always rooting for the underdog, under-represented, and under-appreciated. A tough, obstinate, opinionated royal pain in the ass, Jennifer was actually a vulnerable, soft, kind and overwhelmingly generous soul who consistently gave her time, intellect, energy, and compassion to those who needed it most. If she loved you, she meant it. Forever the teacher, she donated her body to science so future physicans, scientists, and researchers can learn from what killed her. She will be sorely missed by her mother Judy Mayer (Pawling, NY), sisters Kathy Mayer (Newtown, CT), Deborah Mayer, Sandra Daw (Waxhaw, NC), and nine nieces and nephew, and most of all, the prettiest dog in the world, Maggie. Service held Sunday, Sept 25 11-1pm at Christiana High School, Newark Delaware. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Christiana High School Volleyball via check payable to Christiana High School mailed to Attn: Kelly Mahanna, Christiana High School Volleyball, 190 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or this link:

PAWLING, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO