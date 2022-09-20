ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Weekend Watch September 23-25 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. This year's theme is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win”. Admission, parking and blanket seating are free!. For more information...
KPBS

Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show

Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
coolsandiegosights.com

Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!

Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
Laist.com

You’ve Never Experienced Southern California Like This

Treat yourself to a journey along the coast unlike any other. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is one of the most scenic train routes in the country, traveling through diverse landscapes that deliver sweeping views of sparkling ocean waters, rolling hills, rocky mountain passes, and more. But the views...
Dinh Lee

Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao

Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.
KPBS

Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area

Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego weekly Reader

Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story

Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
CBS 8

L'ATTITUDE conference brings big names to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There are some big names in town this weekend for the L'ATTITUDE conference, which kicked off Thursday morning at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown. The 4-day event allows Latin professionals to network and share ideas, drawing celebrities, entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over. On day...
