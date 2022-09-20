Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Authentic Italian Pizza and Pasta - Ambrogio15Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Weekend Watch September 23-25 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. This year's theme is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win”. Admission, parking and blanket seating are free!. For more information...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
KPBS
Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show
Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
Celebrating San Diego's 'promotoras' | Keeping communities connected
SAN DIEGO — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we got a closer look at the heroic work being done by San Diego County's "Promotoras" - specially trained health advocates who work directly with the Latino community. For decades, though, these dynamic women have been serving the neighborhoods they live in,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolsandiegosights.com
Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!
Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
Pilots rehearse aviation demos ahead of Miramar Air Show
It's back after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic. MCAS Miramar is pulling out all the action-packed tricks during the three-day event.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
Cheba Hut Announce New Location is Coming
The “Toasted” Sandwich Shop in College Area Teases A New San Diego Themed Hangout Spot
Laist.com
You’ve Never Experienced Southern California Like This
Treat yourself to a journey along the coast unlike any other. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is one of the most scenic train routes in the country, traveling through diverse landscapes that deliver sweeping views of sparkling ocean waters, rolling hills, rocky mountain passes, and more. But the views...
NBC San Diego
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego, Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao
Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.
KPBS
Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area
Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fall in San Diego | Food, fun, festivals will have you feeling the season
SAN DIEGO — Fall has finally arrived. The sun is still out in San Diego, but you can enjoy the fall season at events across the county. Here's a list:. Julian Farm and Orchard is open from now until the end of October, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. San...
San Diego weekly Reader
Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story
Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Surf board auctioned for $60K, surfer donates proceeds to fight cancer
SAN DIEGO — A local big wave surfer in San Diego put a surfboard for auction that raised over $60,000 in the fight against cancer. The Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational held their big fundraiser down at La Jolla Shores in late August and. JoJo Roper is one...
L'ATTITUDE conference brings big names to San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There are some big names in town this weekend for the L'ATTITUDE conference, which kicked off Thursday morning at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown. The 4-day event allows Latin professionals to network and share ideas, drawing celebrities, entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over. On day...
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0