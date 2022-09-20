Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University plans more ‘reinvestment’ information to campus Sept. 30, additional information for community to follow
More information about Emporia State’s path forward may be provided by the end of next week. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says department chairs will convey program information with their respective departments and advisors will talk with students in affected programs by Sept. 30. Announcements to the public will follow afterward.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University administrators discuss need for ‘realignment, reinvestment’ as well as need to restore trust and hope during KVOE’s ESU Buzz
Expect more — a lot more — about realignment and reinvestment coming from Emporia State University administrators in the coming weeks. Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer, Dean of the Graduate School and Distance Education Jerald Spotswood and Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson joined KVOE’s ESU Buzz on Thursday to discuss events on campus the past two weeks, including the reasons for realignment, why the Framework for Workforce Management that led to over 30 faculty and staff dismissals last week was structured as it was and the path forward for ESU. Brewer says the combination of factors, including a better than 20-percent drop in on-campus enrollment the past five years, a smaller drop in overall enrollment and periodic state budget cuts since 2008, put Emporia State in a position where it had to bypass some of its regular notification channels to faculty, staff and students to take significant action. When asked if the future of Emporia State was at stake if the moves of the last two weeks weren’t made, she said yes.
KVOE
Area school districts see increased enrollment in several cases
Area school districts are starting to announce their official headcount data for the academic year. USD 251 North Lyon County saw an increase of over 30 students from 316 to 348 year-to-year. Most of that increase — over 20 students — came with the addition of a new early childhood center, but Superintendent Bob Blair says there was a bump in another early grade.
esubulletin.com
'Betrayed' Emporia State tenure track professor speaks on being dismissed
When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Adjustment announced in Emporia High’s annual Homecoming parade; royalty candidates announced
Emporia High has announced information about its upcoming Homecoming activities. The annual parade will be at 5:30 pm Sept. 30, starting at Ninth and Commercial. The parade has traditionally started further to the south on Commercial. Royalty candidates have also been announced:. Homecoming Queen. *Alison Brown. *Arianna Hamilton. *Rebecca Snyder.
KVOE
KSHSAA releases new classifications for 2022-23 academic year
The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its new classifications Friday morning. Emporia High remains in Class 5A with an enrollment of 1,279. EHS is the third largest school in Class 5A behind Hutchinson, which dropped down from 6A to 5A, and Maize. No area schools changed classifications. Council...
esubulletin.com
Emporia city commissioner calls for transparency and accountability from ESU president
City Commissioner Susan Brinkman says Emporia State President Ken Hush should release the Workforce Management Framework that led to recent faculty dismissals and the full realignment program details — and provide the community with the sources that were used in making these decisions. “President Hush, you have taken our...
KCTV 5
Emporia State community reacts following faculty cuts
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Emporia State University is cutting dozens of faculty positions over budget concerns. This news really hit the campus hard. There’s been some backlash on social media. There were even some student protests at the campus. Last week, the university announced 33 faculty positions cut. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County approves ‘reasonable’ budget
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Superintendent Mike Argabright says budgets increased because of increased enrollment, although the levy stayed virtually flat. He says it’s a fair budget for the district and its patrons. Board members also got an update on the locker room...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball swept by Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Central Oklahoma Friday. Central won 25-13, 25-17, 25-14. Emporia State was led by Leah Mach with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at Newman on Saturday afternoon.
KVOE
Emporia State plays Northeastern State to 2-2 tie
For the 3rd time this season the Emporia State soccer team played to a tie Friday evening. The Lady Hornets played Northeastern State to a 2-2 tie. Northeastern State scored 1st, the goal came in the 24th minute of play. Emporia State tied the match on an Erica Self goal...
KVOE
Emporia State football to host #14 Pittsburg State
Emporia State hosts 14th-ranked Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon. The Hornets take a 2-1 record into the game. Pitt State is 3-0. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins sees several keys to winning this game. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they will need to play a sound game. Receiver Jaylon Varner says they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
KVOE
Appointments needed for blood drive at Emporia State University
The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent request for blood donations as part of a blood drive taking place beginning Wednesday. The blood drive is at the Emporia State Memorial Union Ballroom from 11 am to 5 pm Wednesday and from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday. The Red Cross says appointments are down from the past.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health asking residents to stay updated on vaccinations with breakthrough cases increasing
Lyon County Public Health is asking residents to keep up on COVID-19 vaccines as indications are COVID is at high levels in the community, even as official numbers are down from last week. On Wednesday, Public Health announced 61 new cases, down from 79 in the report from Sept. 14....
KVOE
McCartney concert moving to Emporia State’s Albert Taylor Hall
Jesse McCartney’s still playing at Emporia State University on Friday, but the concert now is inside instead of outside. Due to weather, McCartney will play at Albert Taylor Hall instead of Kellogg Circle. McCartney is best known for his singles “Beautiful Soul” and “Right Where You Want Me,” but...
tkmagazine.com
Senior Management Transitions at Silver Lake Bank
Silver Lake Bank announced several senior management changes. Kay Graham Scott, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations Manager, recently retired after more than 21 years of service with Silver Lake Bank. She played an instrumental role in the Bank’s growth and success. Patrick Gideon, President, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”)...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball defeats William Jewell in 5 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team defeated William Jewell in 5 sets Tuesday night. Emporia State won 25-21, 20-25, 30-28,24-26 and 15-7. Shelby Ebert and Leah Mach both finished with 17 kills to lead the Emporia State offense. Orianna Clements finished with 11 kills. The Lady Hornets are now 4-9 for...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball, girls golf, boys soccer in action Thursday
Three Emporia High athletic teams are in action Thursday. Headlining is the Emporia High volleyball team, who will be hosting a triangular against Salina Central and Manhattan. Junior Alexa Shively says the Spartans have made some improvements since their last matches last Thursday. The Spartans enter Thursday’s triangular with a...
Comments / 0