YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
Highlights: Cardinal Mooney vs Youngstown East
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney shut out Youngstown East 37-0. Check out the highlights by clicking on the video. Cardinal Mooney (2-3) will host Brush in week seven. Youngstown East (0-5) will host Howland.
Local schools part of statewide threat hoax
(WKBN) – At least three local school districts were involved in a statewide swatting hoax, local police confirm. The hoax led to a lockdown of one of the schools in Mahoning County. WKBN is not naming the schools involved at this time so as not to encourage copycat behavior.
Highlights: Crestview vs Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors crushed the Crestview Rebels 53-6. Watch all the highlights from this game in the video above. Crestview (1-4) will travel to LaBrae in week seven. Brookfield (5-1) will visit Newton Falls.
OVI checkpoint Friday night in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Mahoning County. It will take place at 1535 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also take place over the weekend throughout the county. OVI checkpoints are planned to deter...
Youngstown Playhouse opens 98th season with new facade
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was 1924 when The Youngstown Playhouse staged its first performance in a converted barn on Arlington Street on the North Side. In 1949, The Playhouse moved to Glenwood Avenue, where Friday night, the 98th season opened with a new look outside and plans for the inside.
KSU study reveals shocking revelations about hazing across cultures
KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this year, Kent State University gained recognition as an R1 research school by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Other universities include Yale, Harvard, Princeton, Purdue and Penn State. It’s the highest honor doctoral universities can receive for their research. One of...
Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High have a new classroom. Wednesday there was the ribbon cutting for this new space in the courtyard. It was paid for with $15,000 won in the Terracycle Brita & Meijer Recycled Garden Contest. Some of the money was also used to...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Local organization strives to help multicultural communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This month, we celebrate Hispanic heritage. One local organization is striving to better the Hispanic and other multicultural communities. Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana (OCCHA) is a non-profit organization in Youngstown. Founded in 1972, OCCHA serves to identify the problems in the Spanish-speaking community and create programs to address them.
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
‘Faster than a machine’: Local candle maker with disabilities thrives
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee of Beaver Creek Candle Company is more productive than a machine and doesn’t let a disability slow him down. Ron Welsh has worked at the Beaver Creek Candle Company for all 11 years that it has been in business in Lisbon. It was founded by the Columbiana County Board of Development Disabilities on Aug. 12, 2011, as a way to respond to the recession of 2008.
Mark Twain lookalike in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- An Evening with Mark Twain is happening Saturday evening at Kent State Salem. The Society is bringing in Mark Dawidziak to perform. He is a Twain scholar, actor, journalist and professor, not to mention he looks like Twain too. Jan Schaeffer Cox, owner of Salem Music Centre, will also be playing piano starting at 6:15 p.m.
Trumbull County approaching record fatal overdoses
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is on track to have more fatal drug overdoses this year than the county’s worst year in 2017. Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D’Amico released the overdose statistics as of Aug. 11, 2022. So far, the county confirmed 69 overdoses. There are 15 suspected overdoses, but D’Amico is waiting on toxicology tests to confirm.
Massillon cruises past Fitch
MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch fell to Massillon Friday night, 49-28. Massillon’s Dorian Pringle had three touchdowns on the night while DeShawn Vaughn led the Falcons with two touchdowns. Massillon scored with a six-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in 1Q. The Tigers scored on a 3-yard...
Revitalization projects in Sharon receive ARP funds
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – About $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being awarded to projects in Sharon. Eleven projects will be funded “to continue moving city revitalization forward,” according to city manager Bob Fiscus. The projects include a riverfront entertainment complex at Quaker Steak & Lube,...
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility. According to a press release, the city has been awarded a $231,000 grant from the Commonwealth Finance Authority Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. City manager Gary...
Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were injured following a crash Friday afternoon on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just after noon at the corner of Market Street and W. Warren Avenue. A compact sedan ran into the back a moving truck, wedging the front end...
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is investigating after someone broke into a mausoleum. It happened sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum on Niles Rd, SE. Police were called out Thursday morning and were told by the...
Man sentenced for woman’s death in Hubbard Twp.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced Wednesday. Devonte Douglas, 25, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison and must register as a violent offender after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, abduction and tampering with evidence.
Additional park levy on county ballot
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – An additional park levy will be on the ballot in Columbiana County, and members of the Columbiana County Park District say if it doesn’t pass, they could run out of money in two years. This November, there will be a .35 mills additional...
