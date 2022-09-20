Read full article on original website
Related
Libra—Your September Horoscope Says You May Be On The Verge Of An Identity Crisis
Although you’re a lighthearted air sign who’s totally capable keeping your cool, your Libra horoscope for September 2022 proves that you’ve *definitely* got a wild side. And when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel completely enthusiastic about a relationship as this month begins! However, this story is just beginning and your life is about to get *very* interesting. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde, and because this retrograde is occurring in your first house of the self, it’s causing you see your reflection in a whole new light. However, feeling...
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 18 to 23, 2022
Libra season begins on the 22nd bringing some beauty and balance to what has been a slightly chaotic September. Happy birthday to our witty, gracious and (sometimes) perfectionist Libras like Hilary Duff, Usher and Gwen Stefani. The moon is waning this week so energy might be lower than usual. With...
TODAY.com
September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign
Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
11 Signs an Emotionally Unavailable Man Loves You
Emotionally unavailable people are everywhere. We’ve all spotted them in the wild, and most of us have dated at least one person who qualifies for this category. Sometimes, we’re the ones who are emotionally unavailable.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
ohmymag.co.uk
These signs have the best sense of humor
Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ohmymag.co.uk
Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
psychologytoday.com
What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships
People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
September for Sagittarius comes with a busy schedule, which the fire sign is more than used to and may even prefer over a blank slate, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet sees the end of summer as a time for their career to start sparking in new and exciting ways, and Sag will likely get a professional shoutout during the first week of the month.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022
This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0