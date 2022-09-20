Read full article on original website
Going to the Farm-to-Fork Festival? Watch out for these closed roads around Capitol Mall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Farm-to-Fork Street Festival kicks off two days of music, food and drinks starting Friday, Sept. 23, at the Capitol Mall. The festival begins at 4 p.m on Friday and will end at 9 p.m., and on Saturday it starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Although the festival has […]
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
goldcountrymedia.com
Relive the wild west in Historic District this Saturday
The Old West Legends are coming to the Zittel Family Amphitheater and the Plaza in the Folsom Historic District this Saturday in a new event bannered The Wild West Fest. The Wild West Legends will be performing old western skits and taking photos with the town folk. The event will kick off with the nationally-renowned Painted Ladies riding down Sutter Street on horseback. Following the Painted Ladies, you will see some familiar faces from the Old West, including John Wayne, Buffalo Bill Cody, Annie Oakley and the Buffalo Soldiers.
$25M to go towards housing, services for unhoused along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A $25 million plan is on the horizon to address the more than a thousand homeless people who live along the American River Parkway. It was set in motion Wednesday morning after Sacramento County announced it would receive the funds from the state budget. The $25 million is set to go towards housing and services for all the homeless who are out here along the river.
Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
Folsom Renaissance Faire celebrates 30th anniversary | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Renaissance Faire is back for another year and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Elizabethan Age will be celebrated this year as guests of all ages will experience a variety of entertainment. The “Ren Faire” will be at Folsom City Lions Park with thousands...
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
valcomnews.com
Farrell’s restaurant tragedy reaches 50th anniversary
Firefighters Burn Institute to hold memorial event Sept. 24. It has been 50 years since that infamous, horrific day in Sacramento history when an F-86 Sabre jet aircraft crashed into Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour at 5770 Freeport Blvd., opposite the northwest corner of the Sacramento Executive Airport. The day...
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
This Is California's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Mountain Democrat
Supervisors finally OK homeless shelter
In a single stroke El Dorado County supervisors voted to implement a temporary homeless shelter/navigation center at the former juvenile detention facility in Placerville, which includes ending an agreement between the county and Cal Fire for use of the building for seasonal operations. A packed agenda item heard at Tuesday’s...
