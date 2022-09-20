ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF man identified as victim who died in Oakland shooting earlier this month

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland. Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.

3 people killed on same day Oakland police tweet about no lives lost last week

Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital. A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man’s condition.

