FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Wave 3
UofL Health’s ‘first in Kentucky’ vascular surgery helps saves woman’s life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wearing a big smile, Rena Cole poses for a picture. She’s in a conference room on Floor 15 of UofL Health’s Heart Hospital, standing alongside her husband Jim Cole, and the three men who helped save her life. “She could barely talk,” Dr. Abindra...
wdrb.com
Doctors report treating double number of young RSV patients at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say the hospital has admitted 66 patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) just this week. That's up from 32 at this point last year. RSV is commonly found in children under the age of two. Symptoms of RSV include coughing, sneezing,...
Wave 3
Baptist Health hosts curbside flu shots clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots to anyone nine years or older. Hours at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. Below are the following days and locations offering the clinics. Saturday, Oct. 1:. Baptist...
Wave 3
Free narcan at Louder than Life from Metro Department of Health and Wellness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering free narcan at Louder than Life. According to a Facebook post from the Department of Health and Wellness, anyone attending Louder than Life this weekend is able to pickup narcan at any of their locations.
Wave 3
Louisville mother ‘riding to save lives’, raise awareness of opioid overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother who lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill that he thought was Xanax is raising awareness to local parents during National Recovery month. According to the release, Julie Hofmans will ride in memory of her son Wyatt in “The Pace”...
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
Wave 3
Louisville providing free training to help identify, prevent human trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a two-part training series to combat human trafficking and better support survivors. According to the release, the Office of Women is hosting the training series to educate organizations on how to identify human trafficking,...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling ever since. The...
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
wkyufm.org
Norton, Baptist Health begin offering new COVID-19 boosters
Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare have begun offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster, adding more opportunities for protection in the Louisville area. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated Pfizer and Moderna formulas several weeks ago. Some retail pharmacies and local health departments began offering the shots earlier this month, with rollout expanding as more doses become available.
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Wave 3
Program helping JCPS students get new clothes and school supplies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newburg Middle School is helping Jefferson County Public Schools students and parents who may be struggling to make ends meet. The school in Louisville is welcoming students and parents to come to the Newburg Closet. The closet provides clothing and school supplies for students. Food and...
Wave 3
Guns at JCPS
Shannon Cogan’s first person account: How a service dog helps my son. September is National Service Dog Month. It’s to celebrate the working dogs who help people gain greater independence. WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 22, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
wdrb.com
Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
Wave 3
JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
wdrb.com
UofL professor says more voters paying attention to judicial races this election season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season. This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
