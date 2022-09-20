ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Baptist Health hosts curbside flu shots clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots to anyone nine years or older. Hours at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. Below are the following days and locations offering the clinics. Saturday, Oct. 1:. Baptist...
wkyufm.org

Norton, Baptist Health begin offering new COVID-19 boosters

Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare have begun offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster, adding more opportunities for protection in the Louisville area. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated Pfizer and Moderna formulas several weeks ago. Some retail pharmacies and local health departments began offering the shots earlier this month, with rollout expanding as more doses become available.
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Wave 3

Program helping JCPS students get new clothes and school supplies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newburg Middle School is helping Jefferson County Public Schools students and parents who may be struggling to make ends meet. The school in Louisville is welcoming students and parents to come to the Newburg Closet. The closet provides clothing and school supplies for students. Food and...
Wave 3

Guns at JCPS

Shannon Cogan’s first person account: How a service dog helps my son. September is National Service Dog Month. It’s to celebrate the working dogs who help people gain greater independence. WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, September 22, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking...
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
wdrb.com

Indiana National Guard sniper doubles as full-time nurse at Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is getting attention for saving lives by day while serving his nation as a sniper. Cameron Bahl is a part-time staff sergeant for the Indiana National Guard — with the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment — and a full-time intensive care nurse at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He said his passions may seem like contradictions, but they actually compliment each other.
Wave 3

JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
