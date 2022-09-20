Extraordinary Talent: Dulcinea Holcomb
(WSYR-TV) — She’s 14 years old. In the ballet world, it’s an age where natural talent and hard work come together to create an extraordinary dancer.
Carrie Lazarus introduces us to this ballerina from Baldwinsville.
Watch the video above for full details.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 0