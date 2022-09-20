ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Extraordinary Talent: Dulcinea Holcomb

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDMrd_0i3PyNoP00

(WSYR-TV) — She’s 14 years old. In the ballet world, it’s an age where natural talent and hard work come together to create an extraordinary dancer.

Carrie Lazarus introduces us to this ballerina from Baldwinsville.

Watch the video above for full details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU fans kick off thrill of a night at tailgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Fans were ready to cheer on the Syracuse Orange to a fourth straight victory hours before the game even started.  With tailgates all across the SU Hill, one in particular was too big to miss. Kurt Pomerenke and his friends and family have been tailgating in the same spot for the last […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Virginia vs. Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host ACC foe Virginia Cavaliers Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. If you would like to watch the game it will be shown on ESPN. Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: You […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Director Assesses State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The new management of the New York State Fair thinks this year’s event was a “huge success,” the interim fair director said in an interview on NewsChannel 9’s Newsmakers. No records were broken in terms of attendance on any of the 13 days or the grand total, but all along, the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwinsville, NY
Entertainment
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Is it worth it to travel for cheaper gas?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was only a few months ago when gas prices were hovering around the $5 per gallon mark, and while they are no longer as high, the price per gallon in the City of Syracuse still sits above the national and state average. However, if you live in Syracuse there are […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Superintendents of ESM and North Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that students are back in school, their superintendents are busy tackling a variety of issues. This week on Newsmakers, Dr. Donna Desiato of East Syracuse Minoa and Dan Bowles of North Syracuse talk about the return to class without pandemic protocols, testing options still available for students, keeping students safe, […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Nexstar Media Inc
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse couple stuck in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse natives Wendy and Nelson Sustache were supposed to be on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico back to Syracuse Sunday. Instead, they got stuck weathering the wrath of Hurricane Fiona from their San Juan condo. Here’s where to help with the relief efforts in Puerto Rico The couple […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Max Scherzer to pitch for Syracuse Mets Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets announcing late Tuesday evening that Max Scherzer will pitch for the team on Wednesday. Scherzer was scheduled to get some work in. At first possibly just a simulated game but the team has since decided for him to come to NBT Bank Stadium to face AAA batters. Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Extraordinary Talent: Nataniel Taylor

(WSYR-TV) — This ‘Extraordinary Talent of the Week’ was expecting to start high school in Syracuse but instead, he’s in Boston. NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus spoke with Nataniel Taylor, the 14-year-old dancer, to find out all his exciting news. Nataniel spent five weeks in Boston at a ballet program working on his technique and meeting […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

#SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest: September 24

(WSYR-TV) — #SYRFoodTrucks are steering into the fall season for their annual Fall Festival at the Great New York State Fair on Saturday, September 24! The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m and will feature the following: Up to 50 locally owned food trucks Over 100 artisan vendors Live entertainment in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy