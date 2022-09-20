Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Says There’s Plenty Of Fake Country Boys In Country Music: “Get You On My Farm, In One Minute I Can Tell If You’re A Poser”
Luke Bryan: Georgian, country singer, 46-year-old twerker, and big time gambler?. Ol’ Luke made an appearance on the Full Send podcast recently, and talked everything from drinking beer, to how he got his start in country music, his career in general, life growing up in Georgia, and everything in between.
Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"
Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Country star Tim McGraw takes a tumble at his concert and falls into fans
Tim McGraw accidentally took the whole "Just To See You Smile" thing a little too far at his Arizona concert this weekend when he fell off the stage while performing one of his hit songs. While singing his song, "I Like It, I Love It," at the Boots in the...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting their first baby together
Country star Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their first baby together. Jon and Summer both posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts announcing the baby news. The couple told People that they are expecting the new addition to the family early next year. COUNTRY MUSIC STAR JON...
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Newly-separated Kelsea Ballerini looks leggy in silver mini-dress at the Nashville Songwriter Awards
Two-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini donned a leggy look to attend the NSAI's sold-out, fifth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee on Tuesday. The 29-year-old country crooner in a glittery silver long-sleeved mini-dress and black slingbacks selected by stylist Molly Dickson. Kelsea flashed her taut...
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric
Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
Blake Shelton Cheekily Hypes ‘Friend’ Trace Adkins’ New Show Monarch After Trading Barbs On The Voice
Blake Shelton showed his support for Trace Adkins ahead of the series premiere of Monarch on Fox.
Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Nashville Home
Kelsea Ballerini gave a peek inside her new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Here's what she revealed about the design.
Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Tyler Childers, Turnpike & More To Play Stagecoach Festival 2023
The largest country music festival in the world is returning to the Coachella Valley once more this coming spring to celebrate its 15th year. Featuring headlining performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, the festival is slated for April 28th through the 30th, 2023, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Mitchell Tenpenny Learned the Hard Country Truth From a Songwriting Legend
Mitchell Tenpenny's new album is heavy in more ways than one. At 20-songs, This Is the Heavy is a massive release. Lyrically, there's enough heartbreak to label it as "heavy" emotionally, too. Then there are the heavy drums (as heard on "Bucket List") and heavy guitar lines ("Happy and I...
