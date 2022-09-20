ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
People

Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split: We're 'Walking Different Paths'

Kyle Abrams announced the Love Is Blind couple's breakup via Instagram on Monday It just wasn't meant to be for Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Just a day after news of the pair's separation, Vempati shared highlights from their relationship via an Instagram video clip set to Dermot Kennedy's "Better Days." She reflected on their journey, citing the popular quote: "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime." "Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of...
People

Grimes Finished New Album at a 'Plastic Surgery Clinic' After Seemingly Getting Elf Ear Implants

Grimes' upcoming album is done — and she may have a new body modification to accompany its release. After expressing interest in getting pointed elf ears surgically implanted onto her head last month, Grimes posted a photo of herself with medical wrap around her face and told fans she wrapped up the finishing touches on a new album while in a "plastic surgery clinic."
People

'Selling Sunset' Alum Maya Vander Teases 'Drama Behind the Scenes' on Season 6: 'I Know Everything'

The 1060 real estate app user tells PEOPLE she knows what's going on behind the scenes of the show as cameras roll on without her Despite departing from Netflix's Selling Sunset at the end of season 5, Maya Vander is still in the know about what's going on when the camera's are rolling for the upcoming seasons. "I already know there is some drama behind the scenes," Vander tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with the new 1060 real estate app. "Somehow I know everything, even though I'm in Miami." The 40-year-old was...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
People

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...
E! News

Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
Us Weekly

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
People

People

