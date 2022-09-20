Read full article on original website
Lynne Spears Feels “Hopeless” After Britney Spears’ Recent Allegations—“I Have Tried Everything”
Pop icon Britney Spears recently posted a 22-minute-long YouTube video that detailed more of her experiences while under her now-infamous 13-year conservatorship. That video has since been taken down, but not before its message reached fans and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears. In reaction to the video and Britney’s allegations...
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split: We're 'Walking Different Paths'
Kyle Abrams announced the Love Is Blind couple's breakup via Instagram on Monday It just wasn't meant to be for Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Just a day after news of the pair's separation, Vempati shared highlights from their relationship via an Instagram video clip set to Dermot Kennedy's "Better Days." She reflected on their journey, citing the popular quote: "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime." "Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of...
Grimes Finished New Album at a 'Plastic Surgery Clinic' After Seemingly Getting Elf Ear Implants
Grimes' upcoming album is done — and she may have a new body modification to accompany its release. After expressing interest in getting pointed elf ears surgically implanted onto her head last month, Grimes posted a photo of herself with medical wrap around her face and told fans she wrapped up the finishing touches on a new album while in a "plastic surgery clinic."
'Selling Sunset' Alum Maya Vander Teases 'Drama Behind the Scenes' on Season 6: 'I Know Everything'
The 1060 real estate app user tells PEOPLE she knows what's going on behind the scenes of the show as cameras roll on without her Despite departing from Netflix's Selling Sunset at the end of season 5, Maya Vander is still in the know about what's going on when the camera's are rolling for the upcoming seasons. "I already know there is some drama behind the scenes," Vander tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with the new 1060 real estate app. "Somehow I know everything, even though I'm in Miami." The 40-year-old was...
People
8 Brides from One Family Wore the Same $100 'Lucky' Wedding Dress: See It Then and Now
Serena Stoneberg Lipari just got married on Aug. 5, but she actually said yes to her dress decades ago. At her Chicago nuptials to Chris Lipari, the newlywed, 27, became the eighth woman in her family to wear a wedding dress purchased by her grandmother for $100 in 1950 at a Marshall Field's department store.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says
Body language experts analyzed Meghan Markle's attempts to make eye contact with Kate Middleton during a walkabout at Windsor Castle following death of Queen Elizabeth.
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia
Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Explains Why She Remarried Him; Now 'Musk Is The Perfect Ex-Husband'
This article was originally published on July 3, 2022. Author and actor Talulah Riley married Elon Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016. Riley, whose new dystopian novel "The Quickening" is out now, has reflected on her relationship with the Tesla billionaire.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...
Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
People
