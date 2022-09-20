ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Will Make Her Hosting Debut and Perform on Upcoming ‘SNL’

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With Hot Girl Summer officially coming to a close, it’s time for Saturday Night Live to get back on the air—and that naturally means bringing in a phalanx of heavy-hitters to pull hosting duty. NBC announced Tuesday that Season 48’s Oct. 1 premiere episode will be hosted by Top Gun: Maverick ’s walking mustache Miles Teller, accompanied by two-time SNL vet Kendrick Lamar. Two more episodes in as many weeks will follow that, hosted by Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion, respectively. Backing up Irish acting legend (and Martin McDonough muse) Gleeson will be Willow, while Megan Thee Stallion is expected to share the spotlight with Megan Thee Stallion. While such a pairing is no doubt bound to create some explosive chemistry, there’s no telling who will outshine who—Megan or Megan? Only one thing is for sure: with as many as eight seasoned cast members departing ahead of the premiere, there will be plenty of empty space on the Studio 8H stage to house all that star power.

