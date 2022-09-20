Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
ComicBook
Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Reportedly Had Intense "Screaming Match" While Filming Don't Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde's new movie Don't Worry Darling is finale opening in theaters – but the immense cloud of drama that's hung over the film doesn't look like it's over yet!. The latest rumors swirling around Don't Worry Darling corroborated some of the first rumors about the film – namely that there was some serious conflict between Wilde and her star Florence Pugh. In fact, the latest report says that Wilde and Pugh had nothing less than an intense "screaming match" back in January 2021, while shooting the film. As Vulture reports:
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer "Corrected" to Remove Justice League Villain Hours After Release
We're officially a month away from the debut of Black Adam, a film that is expected to be a new turning point in the superhero movie landscape. In the decade since the film was first put into development and Dwayne Johnson was first cast in the titular role, the live-action DC universe has ebbed and flowed several times over — something that the film's latest television spot played off of. The spot, which was first released earlier today, opens with footage of some of the heroes and villains that Black Adam predates, and it looks like one controversial aspect of that has now been changed.
ComicBook
X-Men Fan Art Transforms Jason Isaacs Into the MCU’s Magneto
Marvel Studios may be years away from releasing an X-Men movie, but they aren't afraid of introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year we saw the studio reveal that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is in fact a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. We also got the chance to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it looks like mutants are here to stay. The next mutant that we know we'll see is Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds and company hard at work on the third film. One artist really wants to see Magneto join the MCU and he even has an actor in mind to play the iconic character. The artist posted a new piece of fan art with Jason Isaacs as the legendary mutant.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere
The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel
Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Criminal Minds Revival Announces Premiere Date
Criminal Minds is coming back on Paramount+ as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The reboot gets rolling on Thanksgiving Day with two new episodes according to the network. November 24 will see a ton of people looking for something to guide them into the later parts of their afternoon. (Turkey can be dangerous that way.) After the premiere with two episodes, fans can look forward to a new release every Thursday until the mid-season finale on December 15. From there, the show returns on January 12, 2023 with the second half of the season. Then, prepare yourself for the finale on February 9, 2023. There's a virtual Television Critics Association presentation today that will feature the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Erica Messer is aboard as shworunner and executive producer.
ComicBook
Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shares Season 2 Set Video
Jack Reacher is officially back in action. On Friday, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of work on Season 2, which just began filming. The video, which you can check out below, sees Ritchson using an array of increasingly-large production slates to kick off filming on Season 2, in an attempt to find the right size for how action-packed and epic the new season is going to be. Reacher stars Ritchson (Titans, Smallville) as Jack Reacher, a former veteran military police investigator who returns to normal civilian life. However, during his tour of the country, Reacher finds himself framed for a crime he didn't commit, and must work to clear his name while at the same time uncovering a secret conspiracy.
ComicBook
Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit
Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
New Marvel Fan Theory Makes Loki's MCU Story Even More Tragic
Loki has had a rough go of it throughout his entire time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his first appearance in Thor to his own series Loki, the character has temporarily met his doom multiple times. Now, it seems as if the character is finally here to stay after the events of the first season of Loki. As I mentioned, Loki has had a really tragic backstory, but this one fan theory (via Reddit) kinda makes it even more heartbreaking. During the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Loki find out that they have a sister named Hela and she looks eerily similar to the God of Mischief. If the theory is correct, Loki took this appearance after Odin touching him as a baby and him seeing Hela in his memories.
ComicBook
Goldeneye's Pierce Brosnan on New James Bond Actor: "I Don't Care"
Once you enter the rare camp of being a former James Bond actor you find yourself with a list of questions you will be asked for the rest of time; "What do you think of the new Bond movie? What do you think of the new Bond actor? Who should BE the new Bond actor?" Having played Ian Flemming's spy for four movies in the 1990s and 2000s, Pierce Brosnan is one of the actors with such a litany of questions asked of him with frequency and his latest answer is perhaps the final time he'll offer a reply. Speaking in an interview with GQ UK for a profile, Brosnan was asked who should take over Bond now that Daniel Craig has hung up his coat, his answer didn't disappoint.
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
