Eugene, OR

Wichita Eagle

USC vs. Oregon State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

USC vs. Oregon State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) USC: The offense hasn't looked this good this early since the Pete Carroll days when the Trojans were playing for national championships. Southern Cal is 7th nationally with 50.7 points per game and 11th in college football with 520.0 yards per game. Caleb Williams is a 75% passer with 8 TDs and no picks through 3 games, dealing to Jordan Addison (295 yards, 5 TDs off 18 catches), and aided by a star backfield over 600 yards already and good for almost 6 ypc with 9 scores. USC's defense has 10 takeaways through 3 games, the most since 2004.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Emerald Media

As Oregon looms over Washington State, so does their former coach

At an unprecedented time, Washington State made an unprecedented decision. On Oct. 18 of 2021, the school fired head coach Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate after going 5-6 over two seasons as head coach. He was in the second year of a five-year contract with the Cougars. Along with Rolovich, four other position coaches were also let go for similar reasons.
PULLMAN, WA
osubeavers.com

Beavers Drop Match To Ducks In Front Of Record Student Crowd

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Oregon in four sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20) in front of a record 1,989 students on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum. "I was stoked when I saw all the students come out," head coach Mark Barnard said. "It was...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
kcfmradio.com

News – 9/21/22

September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
beachconnection.net

Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing

(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
FLORENCE, OR
KGW

How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon

COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
COBURG, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court

The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
OREGON STATE
Thesiuslaw News

Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play

Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
FLORENCE, OR
The Oregonian

Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality

Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

