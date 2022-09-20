Fire damages townhomes in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire damaged a townhome Tuesday afternoon in Murrells Inlet.
Crews were called to the townhome on Vereen Road just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.
The fire was at a townhome off of Vereen Road. The fire started on the top floor of one townhouse unit and spread to an adjacent unit, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire.
Both units were heavily damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
