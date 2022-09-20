ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Police identify man killed in Watertown crash

By Braley Dodson
 6 days ago

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown.

Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield and Plungis roads for a one-car crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the driver was traveling south on Litchfield Road before hitting the tree.

The driver, later identified by police as 56-year-old Christopher Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his last known address was in Waterbury but that he had been living at an unknown location for the past few weeks.

Taylor was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash. Watertown police ask anyone who had recent contact with Taylor to call Detective Kevin Conard or Officer David Marinaro at 860-945-5200.

State troopers find discarded ATM in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state troopers located an emptied and discarded ATM in Bridgeport on Monday, according to their Facebook post. “You never know what you might see when patrolling the highways of Connecticut,” the post read. State troopers stated that DOT crew members first spotted the abandoned ATM on Route 8 and promptly […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
Wethersfield police ask for help finding ‘reckless’ group of vehicles

Video provided by News 8 viewer WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking for the public’s help after a large group of cars blocked a main intersection, drove recklessly, and did doughnuts in the middle of the road this weekend. Law enforcement received several 911 calls at about 11 p.m. Saturday about “numerous” vehicles […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
HAMDEN, CT
