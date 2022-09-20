Police identify man killed in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown.

Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield and Plungis roads for a one-car crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the driver was traveling south on Litchfield Road before hitting the tree.

The driver, later identified by police as 56-year-old Christopher Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his last known address was in Waterbury but that he had been living at an unknown location for the past few weeks.

Taylor was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash. Watertown police ask anyone who had recent contact with Taylor to call Detective Kevin Conard or Officer David Marinaro at 860-945-5200.

