wearegreenbay.com
Off/on weekend rain chances
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The Friday morning sun will start to get obscured as clouds thicken up big time this afternoon. Some of those afternoon clouds might squeeze out a stray light shower or sprinkle, but the chance is low. Highs are below normal again in the low to mid 60s.
wearegreenbay.com
Another cloudy & rainy weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers move in the for the evening and early night tonight. This is because the high pressure system that we saw yesterday has moved off to our east which is giving way to a southerly return flow allowing for spotty showers tonight. A low pressure system off to our west moves towards us bringing a line of showers overnight. No frost opportunities tonight with those southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies.
wearegreenbay.com
Frost chances for the first night of fall
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today was the coldest day that we have seen since May 25, 2022. North winds brought in chilly air for the first day of autumn, and that will remain in the forecast for tonight. Plummeting temperatures, especially north and west, gives way for the opportunity for these areas to see the first frost/freeze tonight.
wearegreenbay.com
Fall begins today, and it will feel like it
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s the first day of Fall and the winds of Autumn will bring in a much cooler day. North winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the morning into the early afternoon, and that will keep highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
wearegreenbay.com
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
wearegreenbay.com
A big drop in humidity and temperatures
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A cold front will be finishing it’s route through Wisconsin Wednesday which brings a big drop in humidity from the morning into the afternoon. Temps won’t change all that much today as readings hold fairly steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Gusty northwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour can be expected by the afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Cooling down to start Autumn
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two cold fronts surrounding our area tonight will give way to spotty showers throughout the night and will continue into tomorrow, primarily towards the north. These fronts as well as blustery winds out of the north have created the perfect conditions that cooled us down today. Tonight’s low will struggle to stay in the upper 40s, before an even cooler day for the first day of autumn tomorrow.
spectrumnews1.com
Strong and severe storms possible late Tuesday
The threat for severe weather returns to the Badger State Tuesday. Northern Wisconsin has the highest chance to see severe weather. The best timing for storms is Tuesday evening through midnight. The biggest threat with these storms is large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has put those areas shaded in...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Frost In The Forecast For Minnesota And Wisconsin Thursday
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
WOOD
Bill Steffen Gets Even Higher
I’m on vacation in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. I wrote about driving/climbing up Rib Mt. near Wausau, Wisconsin. Rib Mt. is 1,942 feet above sea level and 741 feet above the nearby valley floor. For a long time, it was thought that this was the tallest point in the state of Wisconsin, but geologists have determined that that honor goes to Timm’s Hill, approximately 44 miles to the northwest of Rib Mt.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin looking to sweep 2022 USA Mullet Championship after Menasha man makes final 25
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Mullet mania has taken over in the state of Wisconsin after not one, but two kids won the USA Mullet Championships earlier in 2022. Now, Wisconsin is going for the sweep after Andy Forster from Menasha was a judge’s pick to make it into the round of 25.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
