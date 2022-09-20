ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Off/on weekend rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The Friday morning sun will start to get obscured as clouds thicken up big time this afternoon. Some of those afternoon clouds might squeeze out a stray light shower or sprinkle, but the chance is low. Highs are below normal again in the low to mid 60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Another cloudy & rainy weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers move in the for the evening and early night tonight. This is because the high pressure system that we saw yesterday has moved off to our east which is giving way to a southerly return flow allowing for spotty showers tonight. A low pressure system off to our west moves towards us bringing a line of showers overnight. No frost opportunities tonight with those southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Frost chances for the first night of fall

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today was the coldest day that we have seen since May 25, 2022. North winds brought in chilly air for the first day of autumn, and that will remain in the forecast for tonight. Plummeting temperatures, especially north and west, gives way for the opportunity for these areas to see the first frost/freeze tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fall begins today, and it will feel like it

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s the first day of Fall and the winds of Autumn will bring in a much cooler day. North winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the morning into the early afternoon, and that will keep highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

A big drop in humidity and temperatures

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A cold front will be finishing it’s route through Wisconsin Wednesday which brings a big drop in humidity from the morning into the afternoon. Temps won’t change all that much today as readings hold fairly steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Gusty northwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour can be expected by the afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cooling down to start Autumn

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two cold fronts surrounding our area tonight will give way to spotty showers throughout the night and will continue into tomorrow, primarily towards the north. These fronts as well as blustery winds out of the north have created the perfect conditions that cooled us down today. Tonight’s low will struggle to stay in the upper 40s, before an even cooler day for the first day of autumn tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Strong and severe storms possible late Tuesday

The threat for severe weather returns to the Badger State Tuesday. Northern Wisconsin has the highest chance to see severe weather. The best timing for storms is Tuesday evening through midnight. The biggest threat with these storms is large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has put those areas shaded in...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Team 5
WJON

Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
ENVIRONMENT
WJFW-TV

Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.

(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOOD

Bill Steffen Gets Even Higher

I’m on vacation in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. I wrote about driving/climbing up Rib Mt. near Wausau, Wisconsin. Rib Mt. is 1,942 feet above sea level and 741 feet above the nearby valley floor. For a long time, it was thought that this was the tallest point in the state of Wisconsin, but geologists have determined that that honor goes to Timm’s Hill, approximately 44 miles to the northwest of Rib Mt.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to Wisconsin? If you have visited this beautiful state before and you are looking for new places to explore, I've made a list with three beautiful but underrated places in Wisconsin that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. And if you've never been to Wisconsin, these places are a great starting point. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Wisconsin in the comments.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy